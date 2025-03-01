Top Off-Broadway Shows for March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre this month. March brings a diverse array of productions to the Off-Broadway scene, including world premiere plays, starry revivals, and more. From new comedies, to creative musicals, there's something for every theater lover to enjoy.

BroadwayWorld selects shows to feature based on a variety of factors such as popularity, critical acclaim, unique concepts, star power, and more. BroadwayWorld's senior editorial team closely follows the Off-Broadway scene to stay informed about upcoming and currently running productions. They consider a range of offerings each month, including musicals, plays, and more to provide a well-rounded selection of recommendations to readers. Their goal is to offer theater enthusiasts a comprehensive guide to the most exciting shows happening Off-Broadway each month.

Take a look at BroadwayWorld's recommendations for the best shows to catch off-Broadway in March!

All Nighter

Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

Now through May 18, 2025

It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the hours pass, the pressure mounts, the Adderall flows, and the truths that have always bound this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

The cast includes Kristine Froseth (“The Buccaneers”), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”).

GET TICKETS

Curse of The Starving Class

The Pershing Square Signature Center [The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre]

Now through April 6, 2025

Sam Shepard’s fiercely funny, OBIE award-winning play returns to the stage. With their family home on the verge of collapse and the creditors closing in, the Tate family white knuckles to their past, while scratching and clawing their way towards a better future. Told through a contemporary biting lens, this classic story dismantles the American dream in its look at a family fighting to stay alive.

The cast features David Anzuelo, Kyle Beltran, Calista Flockhart, Cooper Hoffman, Jeb Kreager, Stella Marcus and Christian Slater.

GET TICKETS

Conversations With Mother

Theater555

Now through May 7, 2025

Matthew Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio (Caroline Aaron) and her gay son (Matt Doyle) spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a domineering mother and her rudderless son.

GET TICKETS

Deep Blue Sound

Joseph Papp Public Theater/Susan Stein Shiva Theater

Now through March 29, 2025

On an island in the Pacific Northwest, the community gathers to address the disappearance of the local orca pod. Friendships fray, tumors grow, new love blooms, wood is chopped, poems are written. The seasons change. Will the whales ever return?

The cast features Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Lortel and Drama Desk nominee Arnie Burton (Dracula: A Comedy of Errors), and Carmen Zilles (Epiphany) will join the previously announced cast of Deep Blue Sound, including Tony Award winner and five-time nominee Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook), who won an Obie Award for her performance, as well as Crystal Finn (Usus), Obie Award winner Jan Leslie Harding (Midnight Coleslaw's Tales from Beyond the Closet!!!), Obie Award winner Mia Katigbak (Uncle Vanya), Armando Riesco (Water by the Spoonful), and Danny Wolohan (To Kill a Mockingbird).

GET TICKETS

Ghosts

Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre

Running now

After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s son has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s Ghosts is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This spectacular new version, written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go – all the way to its electrifying climax.

The cast features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. GHOSTS will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis will be the Stage Manager.

GET TICKETS

Grangeville

The Pershing Square Signature Center

Now through March 16, 2025

Across a void of thousands of miles and oceans of hurt, two half-brothers tentatively reconnect over the care of their ailing mother. Grangeville is a new play about the fallibility of memory, the stories we tell to make sense of our suffering, and the complexity of forgiveness. The production stars Paul Sparks and Brian J. Smith.

GET TICKETS

The Great Privation

Playwrights Horizons

Now through March 23, 2025

You think, we carry our ancestors with us? No. I do think there are hints they leave for us though. In our walk. Or maybe I don’t know. In the soil. I don’t know. 1832: a mother and daughter stand vigil behind the African Baptist Church in Philadelphia at the grave of a recently deceased loved one. Today, on the same grounds: another mother and daughter (alike yet not the same) work as counselors at what is now a sleep-away camp. Timelines collide, unearthing our nation’s long history of harm in the name of scientific advancement at the cost to Black bodies. The cast includes Crystal Lucas-Perry, Clarissa Vickerie, Holiday, and Miles G. Jackson.

GET TICKETS

Last Call

New World Stages

March 12 through May 4, 2025

For half a century, Leonard Bernstein and Herbert Von Karajan were the world's most celebrated figures in classical music and the fiercest of rivals.

Their influence transcended music into popular culture, politics, and almost every facet of the modern landscape. Late in their lives these titans of classical music unexpectedly crossed paths one last time.

Inspired by true events, last call takes us to Vienna as both men seek to find common ground through their music and their lives over one last drink.

GET TICKETS

My First Ex-Husband

MMAC Theatre

Now through April 20, 2025

My First Ex-Husband is a hilarious, no-holds-barred series of stories created by the legendary Joy Behar. With razor-sharp wit and zero filters, Joy dives into the messy truths of love, marriage, and divorce, revealing the chaotic, funny, and often eye-opening realities of relationships. These stories are as relatable as they are outrageous, offering something for anyone who’s ever tied the knot—or thought about untying it.

February 26 to March 23, Award-winning comedienne Judy Gold (HBO/Comedy Central), Emmy Award winner Susan Lucci (All My Children), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam, Caroline or Change, Sistas) and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull, Soapdish) all perform.

March 26 to April 20 OBIE winner Veanne Cox (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), *Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound, Face Off); Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building), and Andrea Navedo (Jane The Virgin). They will perform from. *Please note that Gina Gershon will only be performing April 2-20.

GET TICKETS

Drag: The Musical

Now Running

In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed.

GET TICKETS