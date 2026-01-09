Tonya Pinkins, and Bonnie Comley & Stewart Lane to be Honored at 2026 TRU Love Benefit

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will present the 2026 TRU Love Benefit, honoring respected members of the theater community. Producers Bonnie Comley & Stewart Lane will be given the TRU Spirit of Theater Award for their dedication to community, their visionary work creating BroadwayHD, and the platform's unwavering commitment to expanding access to the transformative power of live theater; and Tony-winning Broadway and TV star Tonya Pinkins will receive the TRU Humanitarian Award for being an uncompromising advocate for change, using her art, heart, and talent in a lifetime pursuit of equality and acceptance for all.

TRU will also honor the memory of Advisory Board member, prolific Broadway and London producer, and friend Jack W. Batman. The event will feature a cocktail hour, luncheon, awards presentation and performances. It is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, starting at 11:30AM at Green Room 42, 570 10th Avenue (at 42nd Street), NYC. Tickets start at $165 and can be purchased here.

Supporting the event is an Honoree Benefit Committee of theater luminaries: Tony nominee and TV regularVeanne Cox; Tony winner Cady Huffman; theater, TV and film actor Jake O'Flaherty; Pulitzer Prize winning playwright-composer-lyricist Michael R. Jackson; actor, author and director Erik Liberman; theater and film starMandi Masden; veteran actor, writer, director and producer Juney Smith; theater, film and TV actress and authorKim Sykes, Elly Tatum and 4-time Tony winning producer Cheryl Wiesenfeld.

Join TRU for a VIP cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, a three-course luncheon, and performances celebrating dear friends who have enriched our theater community. The benefit will also celebrate the memory of producer, advisory board member, and friend Jack W. Batman. Show will be directed by Jonathan S. Cerullo, music directed byClare Cooper, and stage managed by Natalie Thomas.

The Benefit Producing Committee includes chair Cheryl L. Davis; producers Bob Ost, Janel C. Scarborough and Sharon Weiss; committee members Jay Chacon, Matthew Davis, Merrie L. Davis, Ginny Hack, Rob Hofmann, June Ospa, Aisling Riley, Sandy Silverberg.