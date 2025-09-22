Tony-Winning SIX Composers To Take the Stage at 54 Below in October

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the writing duo behind SIX, will return to 54 Below on October 3 at 7pm for an evening of songs from across their career.

The performance will feature selections from their Olivier-nominated West End hit Why Am I So Single?, which earned more than 4 million streams for its Original Cast Recording and peaked at No. 2 on the UK iTunes Album charts earlier this year.

Marlow and Moss will also share music from SIX and other past and upcoming projects, including songs not yet completed. Special guests will join the duo for the evening.

An Evening with Marlow and Moss: Songs from Why Am I So Single?, SIX, and More will take place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 3 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51.50–$62.50, with premiums at $101. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/MarlowAndMoss. Same-day tickets after 4pm are available by calling (646) 476-3551. All purchases are subject to fees.