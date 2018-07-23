Tony Winner Tracy Letts Will Play Henry Ford II in James Mangold's Untitled Ford Vs. Ferrari Film

According to Deadline, FOX has cast Tracy Letts as former Ford Motor Company President Henry Ford II in James Mangold's upcoming film about the 1966 Le Mans World Championship and battle between Ford and Ferrari.

The film stars Christian Bale as British driver Ken Miles and Matt Damon as automotive visionary Carroll Shelby. The movie will follow the true story of Shelby, Miles, and a team of American designers and engineers who were hired by Ford to build a new race car from scratch to defeat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Tracy Letts is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright, actor and Steppenwolf ensemble member. He is the author of the plays Linda Vista, Mary Page Marlowe, The Scavenger's Daughter, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), Man from Nebraska(Pulitzer Prize finalist), Bug and Killer Joe.

Also an actor, he received the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. TV and film credits include Lady Bird, The Lovers, Christine, Elvis and Nixon, The Big Short, HBO's "Divorce" and two seasons as Andrew Lockhart on Showtime's "Homeland."

