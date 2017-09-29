Tony Winner Renee Elise Goldsberry Joins Cast of Blanchett-Led Drama
Deadline reports that Tony and Grammy winner Renee Elise Goldsberry has joined the upcoming film THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, opposite Cate Blanchett and Jack Black. No details have been revealed on the role she will play. The film, from Amblin Entertainment, will be released by Universal Pictures on Friday, September 21, 2018.
Goldsberry won the Tony Award for her role as Eliza Hamilton in HAMILTON. Her other Broadway credits include GOOD PEOPLE, THE COLOR PURPLE, THE LION KING and RENT.
About THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS: In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Jack Black and two-time Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett STAR in THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, from Amblin Entertainment. The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.
Based on the beloved children's classic written by John Bellairs and illustrated by Edward Gorey, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS is directed by master frightener Eli Roth and written by Eric Kripke (creator of TV's Supernatural). Co-starring Kyle MacLachlan, Colleen Camp, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Anne Williams and Sunny Suljic, it is produced by Mythology Entertainment's Brad Fischer (Shutter Island) and James Vanderbilt (Zodiac), as well as Kripke.
Executive produced by William Sherak, Tracey Nyberg and Laeta Kalogridis, THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS will be released by Universal Pictures.
