Tony Winner Melba Moore Sets Release of New Single 'No Filter'

Tony Award-winner Melba Moore has set the release of her latest single, “No Filter”, a classic return to form for the artist. Written by Angela Pettus and produced by George Pettus, the track highlights the theme of self-empowerment. "No Filter" drops on May 30th.

An inspiring, ever-evolving and influential cultural icon for nearly 60 years, Melba Moore is having a blast entertaining a generation of new fans as the world rediscovers the multitude of musical gifts she’s been sharing with the world since 1967. That year, in addition to recording her very first song, the future Tony winner and four-time Grammy nominee played Dionne in the original cast of “Hair” while becoming the first Black woman to replace a white actress (future film star Diane Keaton) in a featured role on Broadway.

A few years after appearing in Hair, Melba came to prominence in 1970, scoring a Best New Artist Grammy nomination for her debut album I Got Love earning and winning a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Lutibelle in Purlie – a role she would later reprise in the 1981 TV adaptation for Showtime.

While continuing her recording career, Melba returned to Broadway in 1995 with a part in Les Misérables and soon thereafter launched her long-running one-woman show, Sweet Songs of the Soul, later renamed I’m Still Standing. Some of her highlights in the 2000s include an appearance in the film The Fighting Temptations (starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Beyonce) and a role in a production of Ain’t Misbehavin’.

