Tony Winner John Lloyd Young to Perform Live Concert From The Space In Las Vegas

The Space in Las Vegas continues its Live Streaming Digital Concerts with Tony Award Winner John Lloyd Young. Star of the hit musical "Jersey Boys" on both Broadway and the Clint Eastwood-directed film, Mr. Young is set to grace the stage for a One Night Only Live Stream Pay Per View Concert July 25, 2020 at 6pm PT.

This very special evening will feature a variety of music from Young's award-winning Broadway career and as a solo artist. Pay Per View tickets start at $30 and are available at www.thespacelv.com. The Space is actively seeking artists from all walks to participate in their Digital Concert Series and are encouraged to reach out.

Tony Award winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of 'Frankie Valli' in Broadway's Tony Award winning Best Musical and international hit, "Jersey Boys." As Valli, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most exciting "New York Times" reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. Young went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. As Frankie Valli, Young sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning "Jersey Boys" Original Cast Album. His other honors for "Jersey Boys" include a caricature at the world-famous Sardi's Restaurant, being named "Person of the Week" by ABC World News Tonight, and being chosen for prestigious "Best Of" lists by "Entertainment Weekly," "Reader's Digest," and "The New York Times."

After a brief hiatus, Young returned to "Jersey Boys" on Broadway for several months in 2012 and 2013, and in early 2014 he made his West End debut in London opening the show at the historic Piccadilly Theatre. Young re-created his award-winning Broadway role on screen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of "Jersey Boys," which premiered across the world in 2014.

As a resident of Los Angeles, Young played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as 'Marius' in "Les Miserables" at the Hollywood Bowl; was the first-ever guest star invited to appear on FOX's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit, 'Glee"; guest starred opposite Michael Chiklis on the CBS drama, "Vegas"; and played the title role in the family comedy film "Oy Vey, My Son Is Gay," opposite Lainie Kazan. Other TV appearances include "Law & Order," "Live with Regis and Kelly," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "Celebrity Jeopardy," "Access Hollywood," and several appearances on the "Today Show" to name a few.

Prior to bursting onto the scene in "Jersey Boys," Young was a New York theatre actor in plays including the New York-area premiere of Michael Healey's "The Drawer Boy" with John Mahoney of "Frasier" fame; was named one of the 'Best Featured Actors in a Play' by the "NJ Star-Ledger" for his work in "The Chosen," opposite Theodore Bikel; and starred as a nail-biting number theorist in Rinne Groff's "The Five Hysterical Girls Theorem."

Young has played a variety of prestigious venues and event including New York's Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Hollywood Bowl. Young performed for our returning troops at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with country star Lorrie Morgan, The Beach Boys and the National Symphony Orchestra. He frequently sings the National Anthem at L.A.'s Staples Center for the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup Hockey Champions, the L.A. Kings.

Mr. Young's debut album, "My Turn..." is available for download on iTunes and for order on cdbaby.com and Amazon.com. The entirely-acoustic album seeks to re-create in the recording studio classic '60s R&B songs in much the same way they were originally recorded, before the advent of sampling and Autotune. The album is executive produced by Young's own Under the Skyway ProductionsDona R. Miller and Mr. Young's Under the Skyway Productions, and produced by London producer Arthur Baker and by Tommy Faragher of Fox's hit show, GLEE,

In addition to being an accomplished performer, Young is also a gifted visual artist whose work can be seen throughout the United States, including his first commissioned piece in the famed Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago. In 2013, John Lloyd Young was appointed by Barack Obama to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. He was sworn in at the Supreme Court of the United States by Justice Elena Kagan. Young enthusiastically supports charities including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, amfAR, Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang, The United Service Organization (USO), The American Cancer Society, AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA), The Actors Fund of America and is a proud, 20-year member of The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Young is a graduate of Brown University.

