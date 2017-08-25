Tony Winner Faith Prince Heads to Provincetown Tonight

Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for Guys and Dolls, will join Provincetown's Broadway @ The Art House concert series tonight and tomorrow, August 25 & 26 at 7:00 PM, with Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.

The format of the evening will be a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories from one of Broadway's favorite musical comedy stars - prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny, revealing questions - and Ms. Prince singing some of the biggest hits from her musical theatre repertoire. This is a spontaneous evening of hilarity and show-stopping songs not to be missed.

The 2017 Art House and Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Loveland and Provincetown Gym. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Faith Prince has been dazzling Broadway audiences since winning the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as "Ms. Adelaide" in Guys and Dolls. As one of Broadway's best loved leading ladies, Faith most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! The Musical for which she received rave reviews. In a role she was born to play, she also starred as the scheming, irascible Miss Hannigan in the Broadway revival of Annie. In 2008, she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for A Catered Affair. Other Broadway credits include The Little Mermaid, Bells are Ringing (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nick & Nora (Outer Critics Circle Award), Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off. She also starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Unusual Acts of Devotion and in the national tour of the Broadway hit Billy Elliott. Chicago audiences had the opportunity to see Faith on stage in the iconic role of "Brenda" in the new musical version of the hit movie First Wives Club.

Faith currently recurs on the ABC hit series Modern Family. She also recurred as Joey Lawrence's mother on ABC Family's long running series Melissa & Joey and wrapped her 5-season run as Brooke Elliott's mother on Lifetime's popular series Drop Dead Diva. She was a series regular on Showtime's Huff starring as Kelly Knippers, the love interest of Oliver Platt, and recurred for five seasons on Spin City. Other television credits include Scream Queens, Galavant, Angel from Hell, A Gifted Man, Happy Endings, Ugly Betty, Grey's Anatomy, CSI, Faith, House, Medium, Sweet Potato Queens, Monk, Now and Again, Welcome To New York and Law and Order. Film credits include Our Very Own, Picture Perfect, Dave, and My Father the Hero. She recently travelled to Australia for a concert tour with her Annie co-star Anthony Warlow, which included performances at the Sydney Opera House and the Adelaide Music Festival. She works often with the Boston Pops, Utah Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, and Philly Pops, and starred in the Orlando Philharmonic's concert version of Sweeney Todd. Faith toured her original show Moving On in Australia to rave reviews, and also toured in Over the Rainbow, a concert celebrating the centennial of Harold Arlen. Faith's new album, "Total Faith," was recorded at the Royal Room in the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and was recently released by Broadway Records. Her award-winning album, "A Leap of Faith," was recorded at Joe's Pub.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables and The Phantom of the Opera. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including Dreamgirls with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and Hair with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in The Ritz directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. As an author, he penned the non-fiction "Q Guide to Broadway," the novel "Broadway Nights" and the recently published "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" (Random House). Seth played himself on Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List, was the vocal coach on MTV's Legally Blonde reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They're Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. He co-wrote and starred in Disaster! (which the NY Times called a "triumph") last season on Broadway. Disaster! also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End in November. Seth writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country with this Broadway concert series and performing his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway. For more information visit www.sethrudetsky.com.

This Broadway @ concert series was created in 2011 by Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale at The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its sixth season last summer the series welcomed back some of the entertainment world's biggest stars including Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Williams, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Arizona @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Las Vegas @ The Smith Center, and Sarasota @ The Van Wezel among other cities. Other artists who have participated in the series include Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel and many other stars of stage and screen. Information at markcortalepresents.com.

IF YOU GO:

Mark Cortale Presents:

Broadway @ The Art House

Faith Prince

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Aug 25 & 26 @ 7:00pm

At The Art House, 214 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

For tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles