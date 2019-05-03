Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo Live At Lincoln Center To Air On PBS Next Friday

Live From Lincoln Center will air a concert featuring one of Broadway's brightest stars Tony Award-winner, Cynthia Erivo, next Friday, May 10, at 9 PM.

The iconic leading lady will combine her powerhouse performance style with an intimate cabaret-style setting.

In addition, three of last year's inaugural concerts will re-air on PBS immediately following new concerts from other Broadway luminaries.

Andrew Rannell's 2018 special will air immediately following Ms. Erivo on the May 10, Leslie Odom Jr. after a new concert from Annaleigh Ashford on May 17, and Sutton Foster's concert will conclude the series following a new special from Megan Hilty on May 24.*

Cynthia Erivo is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner for The Color Purple, recently finished filming the title role in Kasi Lemmons' highly anticipated Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet. In 2018, she starred in Drew Goddard's film, Bad Times at the El Royale, opposite Jeff Bridges and Steve McQueen's Widows opposite Viola Davis. Annaleigh Ashford (May 17) won a Tony Award for her portrayal of "Essie" in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It with You and recently starred opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. She recently appeared on FX's American Crime Story: Versace. Megan Hilty (May 24), Tony-nominee for Noises Off, is best known as "Ivy Lynn" from NBC's Smash and for her starring role in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical. Hilty and Ashford wowed audiences during past Live From Lincoln Center New Year's Eve broadcasts with the New York Philharmonic; Hilty in 2012 and Ashford in 2017.

"We are thrilled to have such an amazing group of award-winning artists join us for the second year of Stars in Concert," said Andrew C. Wilk, Executive Producer of Live From Lincoln Center. "Last year, the series received such a warm welcome by fans and artists alike, with more than 8 million at-home viewers. Ms. Erivo, Ms. Ashford, and Ms. Hilty shine on the Lincoln Center stage, and I can't wait for millions of viewers across the country to experience their spectacular talents on PBS."

Stars in Concert was filmed over three nights at The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. All three concerts will air nationwide on PBS in hour-long episodes on consecutive Fridays in May, starting with Cynthia Erivo on Friday, May 10, followed by Annaleigh Ashford, with special guest Jake Gyllenhaal, on Friday, May 17, and concluding with Megan Hilty, with special guests Shoshana Bean and Eden Espinosa, on Friday, May 24. Each episode will also be available on the PBS app for 14 days following the premiere date.

