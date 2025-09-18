Tony-Winner Cole Escola to Star Opposite Jesse Plemons in A24’s New Comedy JONTY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off a Tony Award win for their breakout Broadway hit Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola will star opposite Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons in A24’s upcoming comedy JONTY.

According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers, Succession), the film is co-written by Emmy winner Jesse Armstrong (Succession) and BAFTA winner Sam Bain (Four Lions, Peep Show).

Joining Escola in JONTY is Jesse Plemons, an Academy Award nominee for The Power of the Dog. Plemons recently starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness and will next appear in Bugonia opposite Emma Stone, opening October 24. Upcoming roles include The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s forthcoming Warner Bros. feature opposite Tom Cruise.

The film is produced by A24 with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, along with Lorne Michaels and Erin David of Broadway Video. Executive producers include Emily Hildner, Micah Frank, Plemons, Armstrong, and Bain.

Escola has quickly emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary theater and comedy. With Oh, Mary!—which they both wrote and starred in—Escola broke box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, earning two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, an Obie Award, and recognition as a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama. They also won a WGA Award for their work on At Home with Amy Sedaris. Additional screen credits include Fantasmas, Difficult People, Man Seeking Woman, Search Party, and Mozart in the Jungle.