Tony Winner Catherine Zeta-Jones Will Play Morticia Addams on WEDNESDAY

Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, A Little Night Music) will guest star as "Morticia Addams" in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday.

Previously announced cast include lead Jenna Ortega (Scream, The Fallout) who plays "Wednesday," in the character's first young-adult television series; and Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Traffic, Carlito's Way) who will guest star as "Gomez Addams."

Wednesday, a live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale from Netflix, will star Jenna Ortega (Scream, The Fallout) in the role of Wednesday Addams, one of the world's most enduring pop cultural icons.

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The Addams Family originated as a comic strip and has grown into a beloved TV series, several movie adaptations, and even a 2010 Broadway musical starring Bebe Neuwirth and Nathan Lane.

Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in the screen adaptation of Chicago. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe and took home the Critics' Choice Award, a SAG Award, and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for that role.

She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Additional feature credits include Ocean's 12, the Coen Brothers' Intolerable Cruelty, Steven Soderbergh's Traffic, Entrapment, and The Mask of Zorro.

