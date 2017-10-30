Tony Nominee Zachary Levi to Star as DC Superhero SHAZAM!

Deadline reports that Zachary Levi will take on the titular role in New Line's upcoming DC superhero film SHAZAM! David F. Sandberg will helm the film which will follow Billy Batson, a teenager with the power to transform into an adult superhero by saying the name "Shazam!", an acronym for ancient gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke co-wrote the screenplay adaptation.



Levi, perhaps best known for his starring role in NBC's CHUCK, has appeared in Disney/Marvel's THOR and NBC's HEROES REBORN. He also lent his voice to the hit animated film TANGLED. The actor made his Broadway debut opposite Krysta Rodriguez in 2013's FIRST DATE.

In 2016, he portrayed Georg Nowack in the Broadway revival of SHE LOVES ME, for which he earned a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk nomination. He most recently appeared in the New York City Center production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford. Levi did not join the show's transfer to Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

