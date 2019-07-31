Tony Nominee Jeff Daniels to Star in New Showtime Series RUST

SHOWTIME has given a straight-to-series order to the drama RUST, starring Emmy winner and Tony® and Golden Globe® nominee Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom, Godless, The Looming Tower), who will executive produce and reteam with Oscar nominee Dan Futterman (Capote). Futterman will write multiple episodes of the series, which is co-produced with Platform One Media and based on Philipp Meyer's celebrated debut novel American Rust. The announcement was made today by Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc.

RUST is a compelling family drama that will explore the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him.

Jeff Daniels is a bona fide giant on stage and screen, and Dan Futterman is a special writer and we couldn't be more thrilled to have them together at SHOWTIME," said Levine. "With vibrant characters caught in an unpredictable murder mystery, RUST will tell the relevant and touching human story of the corrosion of the American dream."

Daniels is a five-time Emmy nominee, winning in Best Lead Actor for The Newsroom and Best Supporting Actor for Godless. He has also received Golden Globe nominations on the big screen for his performances in The Purple Rose of Cairo, Something Wild and The Squid and the Whale, as well as one for The Newsroom. Daniels is also a three-time individual Screen Actors Guild® Award nominee. His other major screen roles include the Dumb and Dumber franchise, The Catcher Was a Spy, The Martian, Looper, Good Night and Good Luck, Gods and Generals, The Hours, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, Radio Days, Terms of Endearment and Ragtime. The founder and director of the Purple Rose Theatre Company, Daniels is also a three-time Tony nominee, for To Kill a Mockingbird (the highest grossing American play in Broadway history), Blackbird and God of Carnage.

Futterman has received Academy Award® nominations in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for writing Capote (also earning him a BAFTA®nomination) and in Best Original Screenplay for co-writing Foxcatcher. He is a three-time Writers Guild of America® nominee, for the aforementioned films as well as The Looming Tower, which starred Daniels. His television writing credits also include Gracepoint and In Treatment. On screen, Futterman shared in a SAG Award nomination for The Birdcage, and has also appeared in film and TV roles including Kill the Messenger, Political Animals, Hello I Must Be Going, A Mighty Heart, Related, Judging Amy and Will & Grace.

Luca (ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA), Katie O'Connell Marsh. RUST is executive produced by Dan Futterman , Michael DeLuca (ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA), Jeff Daniels and Elisa Ellis (Narcos, Hannibal) for Platform One Media, which is headed by CEOKatie O'Connell Marsh.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com

