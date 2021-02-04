Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young & More From the Cast of SCANDAL To Reunite For A Second Appearance on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Dust off your suits, gladiators! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of "Scandal" will come together again for another for a very special episode of "Stars In The House" which will livestream on PEOPLE's social platforms Saturday, February 6 at 8pm ET. Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Josh Malina (David Rosen), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), and Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak) will come together to share new stories about their time on the groundbreaking show, and answer fan questions live! Those tuning in can donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air by a member of the cast!

Seth and James have partnered with PEOPLE to bring this special reunion to viewers. The episode will livestream on PEOPLE's social platforms including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, as well as PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter. As always, additional information and all episodes can be found on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com.

The episode will also feature a special appearance from Ryan J. Haddad, recipient of IAMA Theatre Company's 2020 'Unsung Voices Playwriting Commission' sponsored by Shonda Rhimes. This month, Woolly Mammoth and IAMA Theatre Company (for which Katie Lowes serves as co-Artistic Director and co-Founder) will bring playwright-actor Haddad's solo show "Hi, Are You Single?" to online audiences.

"Hi, Are You Single?" Synopsis: Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. Join writer/performer Ryan J. Haddad on his search to find love. Or a date. Or at least a hookup. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

These "Scandal" cast members join the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "Grey's Anatomy," "Night at the Museum," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com. For more information and to see upcoming guests, please visit starsinthehouse.com and follow @StarsInTheHouse, Seth (@SethRudetsky) and James (@JamesWesleyNYC) on Twitter and Instagram.