Tony Goldwyn, Aja Naomi King, Kamilah Forbes and More to Take Part in Opening Act Virtual Gala

On April 28, 2021, Opening Act will host a virtual gala with an incredible lineup of theater performers, artists, and students. Opening Act gives high school students opportunities to develop leadership, community, and commitment through its innovative, high quality, free, After-School Theater Program.

Hosted by Aja Naomi King, the event will feature special musical performance by Alice Smith, and feature Brittany Adebumola, Bryonn Bain, Chris Bauer, Kamilah Forbes, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Michael Hill, Odley Jean, and more. This live-streamed, family-friendly event will celebrate the hundreds of young people who have found a brave and safe space at Opening Act through this most challenging year.

Opening Act utilizes improv-based theater training as a spark to ignite students attending New York City Public Schools to experience themselves, others, and the world in powerful ways.

Founded in 2000 by actors and educators, Opening Act is an organization that seeks to level the playing field for students by specifically partnering with NYC schools that have lower than average graduation rates (as few as 52% of students graduating in four years) and an evident lack of theater programming.

3 ways to support Opening Act and join the virtual gala:

1. Sign up for a free ticket! 2. Join with a donation of any amount! 3. Become a sponsor!

DETAILS:

ART AGAINST THE ODDS

Opening Act's Virtual Gala

April 28, 2021 at 7pm ET

openingact.org/art-against-the-odds