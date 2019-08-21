Tony Danza and The Stars Of Tomorrow Showcase Will Benefit Police Athletic League

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Tony Danza will lead PAL's 3rd Annual one-night-only showcase performance, "Tony Danza & the Stars of Tomorrow," to benefit the Police Athletic League (PAL) Teen Acting Program. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater, 524 West 59 Street. PAL Board Member and former PAL Kid Tony Danza will take to the stage for a Variety Show with celebrity guests and special appearances by NYPD Officers and PAL's Young Artists for an evening of performance, music and humor that will delight and entertain.

"I became a PAL kid when I was 12, after an officer from the neighborhood 'strongly suggested' that I give the Police Athletic League a try. PAL provided games, other kids to play with and most importantly, it was a place that I could go to find caring adults who were interested in my future," said Tony Danza.

Opened in Fall 2016, the Teen Acting Program, developed by Tony Danza, was designed to increase theatre arts programming among young people who would otherwise never get to experience the arts. The program continues to grow reaching kids in all five boroughs with 500 young participants.

"PAL kids are receiving top notch voice, dance and improv training, but it is the life lessons we teach that are the most important for their future. We focus on youth development through performance. Because when you teach a kid how to act, you teach a kid how to act," Tony Danza continued.

PAL's Cops & Kids Chorus, part of the Acting Program, is a group of Police Officers and young people who joyfully interact and sing together at special events throughout the City. They send a message that police officers and kids can come together to share their talents and create bonds of understanding and friendship.

PAL offers teens the opportunity to participate in hands-on theatre arts learning. Partnerships with renowned theatre arts institutions, trips to production companies on Broadway, and visits to college campuses enable youth from low-income communities to take part in the best New York City has to offer.

"Access to theatre arts can transform young minds, encourage young people to explore their creativity, experience new cultures and perspectives, and build empathy and compassion for those around them," said Frederick J. Watts, Executive Director of the Police Athletic League. "We're thrilled to have the leadership of Board member Tony Danza who is a driving force in touching the lives of New York City's youth."

"Through PAL's Cops & Kids Chorus, we continue to emphasize the need for young people to work together with police officers on a one-to-one basis with a focus on positive interactions. The Chorus is an opportunity to bring cops and kids together through a shared experience. Officers work closely with PAL youth as role models and mentors to make a positive influence on children's lives," Frederick J. Watts continued.

For more information or to purchase tickets to "Tony Danza & the Stars of Tomorrow," please visit https://palnyc2008.thankyou4caring.org/tonydanza19 or call (646) 901-2301.

Most recently starring in the hit Netflix series, The Good Cop, Tony Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels In The Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony and his band tour regularly with their hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories. Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance "sly genius" and a "career high."

After selling out NYC's world famous Cafe Carlyle in March, Tony and his four-piece band are returning to the Cafe Carlyle with their hit show, Tony Danza: Standards & Stories, on Sept 17, 18, 20, 21. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. The hit live show has entertained audiences around the country with The New York Times raving, "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm... He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!"

New York City's Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country. Founded in 1914, PAL has served the city's young people for over 100 years. PAL provides recreational, educational, cultural and social activities to 20,000 boys and girls annually. It is also the city's largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.

