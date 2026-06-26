Tony Danza, Linda Eder and More to Perform at 54 Below in July

Next month, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Tony Danza, Linda Eder, and many more. See the full July lineup!

Tony Danza: SINATRA & STORIES – JULY 1 – 3 & 23 – 25 AT 7PM

Encore by popular demand! Tony Danza returns to 54 Below with his new show Tony Danza: Sinatra & Stories. The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, Danza will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss,” Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice,” and has recently made special appearances on hit shows like “Blue Bloods,” “Broad City,” and “And Just Like That.” He most recently starred in the animated feature Rumble for Paramount, the Hulu original film Darby & the Dead, the Netflix series “The Good Cop,” “There’s… Johnny!” on Hulu, and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” on Starz.

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH CANADA: SONGS WE STILL AREN’T SORRY ABOOT! – JULY 1 AT 9:30PM

Maple Leaf Bonding is BACK and we couldn’t be more excited aboot it! Join us this Canada Day as we celebrate the Canadians in NYC who have, one way or another, tirelessly tried to convince every New Yorker that poutine is delicious. This year, expect more hits by Canadian artists you love, Canadian musical theatre classics, and maybe a “Heated Rivalry” mention or two. Featuring an entirely Canadian cast with credits spanning Broadway and beyond the ice, we can’t wait to let you in on our secret to being nice. À bientôt!

Produced, directed, and hosted by Julian Lokash. Music directed by Harrison Roth (The Lost Boys, The Last Five Years, Floyd Collins).

With the support of the Consulate General of Canada in New York.

Featuring Emma Busse, Julia Kim Caldwell, Mateo Chavez Lewis, Bryanna Cuthill, Sage Jepson, Matthew Joseph, Babs Lopez, Jade McLeod, Kate McNamara, Vanessa Mitchell, Lauren Nathens, Stan Viktor, Lauryn Withnell, and Katherine Winter.

Guest starring Juno Award winner Carole Pope (Rough Trade). With guest writers Landon Braverman and Rachel Sklar. Seamster/costume consultant: Darrow Klein.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FROM DOO-WOP TO INDIE POP: CELEBRATING DECADES OF HARMONIES – JULY 2 AT 9:30PM

Thought all the best SATB arrangements were only found in musical theatre scores? Think again. Join us for a night full of precise vocals and layering as we travel through decades worth of pop music’s best harmonies! We’ll be moving through every genre of mainstream music — starting with 50’s pop, we’ll journey through all of your favorite music genres, all the way to the popular music of today. With songs like “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics, “Whatcha Say” by Jason Derulo, and “Nine in the Afternoon” by Panic! At The Disco, there will surely be something for everyone! Don’t miss the chance to hear your favorite songs from the past 7 decades performed with a full band and live harmonies!

Produced by Juliana Rose Smith with music direction by Shailen Patel Braun. Featuring Jules Alati, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Kat Capili, Zeleah Emmanuel, Jackson Feudtner, Sara Gordon, Lola Lama, Babs Lopez, Elizabeth Mandell, Angelina Mercurio, Sam Novotny, Cullen Parrish, Jo Reilly, Shai Rodriguez, Zoe Siegel, Mireya Velasquez, and Sydney Williams.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GREEN WAVE (MAREA VERDE): A LATIN POP CONCERT – JULY 3 AT 9:30PM

The Green Wave (Marea Verde) is a Latin pop concert celebrating the power, resilience, and joy of women’s voices across Latin America. Produced by Muy Muy Productions, the evening is inspired by the feminist marea verde movement and centers on music as cultural expression and collective strength. The concert features a dynamic setlist of Latin pop, rock, and iconic anthems by artists such as Shakira, Mon Laferte, Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan, and influential Argentine voices including Marilina Bertoldi, Cazzu, and Barbi Recanati. Audiences can expect a vibrant, bilingual night blending powerful vocals, storytelling, and rhythmic arrangements that honor identity, empowerment, and community.

Muy Muy Productions is a New York City–based, women-led producing collective dedicated to amplifying multicultural and International Artists through music-driven theatrical and cabaret experiences.

Music direction by Camila Cortina. Featuring Rossana Barrera, Majo Cárdenas, Carla Costabile, Zaramaría Fas, Leanna Finol, Inma Heredia, Frida Mancilla, Ana Daniela Pérez, Victoria Raigorodsky, Brianna Rios, Flower Estefana Rios, Majo Rivero, Bibi Sánchez, Vanessa Verduga, and Celia Zaga.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE BEATLES! – JULY 5 AT 7PM

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Fab Four. The most famous musical singing group the world has ever known. They didn’t just define a generation. They were an epoch all by themselves. Their music might have been born in the 1960s, but it continues to be an essential part of our culture today.

At 54 Below, we will celebrate The Beatles’ greatest hits, with today’s Broadway and nightclub stars singing their iconic songs. From “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” to “All My Loving,” and from “Yesterday” to “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” — and from “Can’t Buy Me Love,” to “Norwegian Wood,” “Eleanor Rigby,” “Nowhere Man,” “We Can Work It Out,” and so many more incredible top ten hits.

This isn’t just nostalgia. It’s music written with elegance and beauty, and lyrics written with keen understanding, wit, and style. They were THE BEATLES. Hear their music live, in concert, once again. For one night only, 54 Sings The Beatles!

54 Sings The Beatles is produced, directed, written and hosted by legendary New York impresario, Scott Siegel, who also created Broadway Jukebox, Broadway by the Season, Broadway Unplugged, etc. — a total of more than 600 major concert events that have been performed all over the world.

Music direction and guitar by Sean Harkness.

Featuring Melanie Puente Ervin, Tommy Ferolano, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Kylie Heyman, Kendra Foster McBride, Izaya Perrier, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WORKS NIGHT WITH THE TABLE READ CO. – JULY 5 AT 9:30PM

The Table Read Co. joins forces with five visionary composer and lyricist teams to bring new musicals across Manhattan to 54 Below in Concert! Directed and produced by Kristen Eliza Brock and Annika Burley, this electrifying concert spotlights the songs that could become tomorrow’s classics.

Audiences will experience song selections from Brooklyn’s Bridge, Riverbend, The Waves, Broken Madonna, and the premiere of Bluebirds. From bold new sounds to some special guests, the night promises something for every lover of musical theatre.

New Works Night is dedicated to uplifting emerging theatrical voices and championing the future of Broadway. Be there at the beginning—you’ll want to say you heard it first.

Music direction by Bryan Blaskie. Featuring music from Broken Madonna by Josefin Silén, Riverbend by Caroline Game and Michael Light Oosterhout, Bluebirds by Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy and Joseph Colaneri, Brooklyn’s Bridge by Ray Roderick and Joseph Baker, and Two Weeks and a Day by Scott Brons.

Featuring Lucas Babcock, Samantha Belding, Kristen Eliza Brock, Annika Burley, Jalyn Crosby, Rosie Dunphy, Audrey Fisher, Savannah Frazier, Laurel Hatfield, Stephanie Hawkins, Diva LaMarr, Brian Love, James Benjamin Rodgers, Monica Rosenblatt, Kay Sibal, Duncan Smith, and Amaya White.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE – JULY 6 – 8 AT 7PM

Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is a wildly improbable and completely irresistible show that imagines just what might’ve happened if Liberace and Liza Minnelli ever shared the stage. They didn’t, of course, but thanks to David Saffert and Jillian Snow, now they do! Fresh from the West End and equal parts tribute, improv, and full-on fever dream, the show blends virtuosic piano playing, powerhouse vocals, and more sequins than strictly necessary. The set list swings from Cabaret and Gershwin to hilarious reimaginings of Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. Liberace & Liza’s take on “Toxic” has gone viral with over 5M views, across social channels.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE: THE FIRE WITHIN – JULY 6 AT 9:30PM

Cassi Mikat and William Pazdziora, the co-founders and voice teachers behind The Voice Collective, return to 54 Below with their latest studio showcase, The Fire Within.

Recognized as one of New York City’s premier voice studios, The Voice Collective provides cutting-edge vocal training for professional singers, rooted in the belief that great singing begins with fearless authenticity. Technique is the foundation, but artistry is the flame.

The Fire Within celebrates the extraordinary artists of TVC in an evening of bold storytelling and electrifying vocal performances. Featuring a dynamic range of original music, pop and rock anthems, and Broadway favorites, this showcase highlights singers who are not only mastering their craft, but sharing their passion for it. Join us for a powerful night of passion, excitement, and voices that burn brightly!

Featuring Anneke Angstadt, Alex Bates, Andrew Betz, Dana Bixler, Darby Bixler, Ella Falcone, Charlotte Kunesh, Liv Kurtz, Sara LiBrandi, Mary Malaney, Cassi Mikat, Jenna Leigh Miller, Patrick Mizzoni, William Pazdziora, Carson Robinette, Heléne Rosborough, Jack Saleeby, Sarah Warrick, and Kristin Weiss.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SOMETHING BETTER PRODUCTIONS’ SUMMER RECAP – JULY 7 AT 9:30PM

Join Something Better Productions for a special mid-year recap concert at 54 Below as we gear up for our upcoming Off-Broadway musical, Forget I Said Anything. Led by composer and director Samantha Roberts and co-host Mitchell Turner, this evening offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of a bold new musical already gaining momentum with its original cast recording. Audiences can expect a dynamic set of standout songs from the show, performed by cast members and collaborators, alongside exclusive stories about the creative process, the journey to Off-Broadway, and what’s next for the production.

The evening will also feature music from our BroadwayWorld-nominated hit cabarets, including 54 Sings Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, To All Who Come to This Happy Place, Welcome, 54 Celebrates the Music of Frank Wildhorn, and more. Blending contemporary musical theater, well known pop music and fresh, emotionally grounded storytelling, The Something Better Productions’ Summer Recap is a can’t-miss night of music, storytelling and celebration. Music direction by Val Zvinyatskovsky.

Featuring Richie Cardile, Skylar Deming, Tanner Hodson, Dominique Karanfilian, Halle Kaufax, Joseph Keegan, Fletcher Kim, Kelly Kudlik, Dayven Martinez, Jessica Morilak, Jake Nicholson, Stephen Nickisch, Joshua Screen, Taylor Simon, and Jyonnah Ware.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ILIA ISORELÝS PAULINO – JULY 8 AT 9:30PM

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, star of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and One Piece, makes her electrifying New York City solo concert debut at 54 Below. In an intimate evening of music and storytelling, Ilia brings her powerhouse voice and magnetic presence to a genre-spanning set—from beloved musical theatre classics like Sondheim’s “Send in the Clowns” and Weill/Brecht’s “Pirate Jenny,” to soulful pop ballads including “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” Blending humor, heart, and raw honesty, this unforgettable night offers a rare chance to experience Ilia like never before—live, up close, and completely unfiltered.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matthew Morrison: SHOW UP – JULY 9 – 11 AT 7PM

Matthew Morrison (Just In Time, Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show SHOW UP in his own words:

Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Welcome to SHOW UP — a car wash for your soul. In this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare. I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability.

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Light in the Piazza, and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony-winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. He also starred as J.M Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In addition to his Broadway tenure Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe Award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years.

Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/Film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Morrison has released four studio albums. His debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John. And most recently, Where It All Began, which is a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

$107.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $168 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $173 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Iris Bahr – EXODUS: A FESTIVELY UNHINGED CABARET – JULY 9 AT 9:30PM

Iris Bahr (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” DAI (enough)), winner of the Lucille Lortel Award and Montreal Frankie Storyteling Award, 2x Drama Desk nominee, Helen Hayes Award nominee and UK stage award nominee, makes her 54 Below debut in EXODUS: AN UNHINGED CHARACTER CABARET. Embodying 5 different personas, Bahr takes us on a musical storytelling journey of breaking free from what holds you back, accompanied by the award-winning pianist and musical director Andrew Hertz. Get ready for a hilarious and wild ride, as each character recounts their own journey of exodus, engages in festive crowd work and belts out their favorite tunes, from jazz standards and country favorites to commercial jingles.

Joined by special guests Alex Petrullo and Peter Salett.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUBY LAKS – JULY 10 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Multi-talented performer Ruby Laks brings her distinctive artistry to 54 Below for an unforgettable evening celebrating the genius of Stephen Sondheim and his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II. As an accomplished jazz singer, drummer, and musical theatre performer, Ruby possesses a rare combination of technical mastery and emotional depth that breathes new life into classic material. Known for her vintage vocal style and ability to accompany herself on drums while singing, Ruby is thrilled to lean deeper into the musical theatre repertoire that first sparked her passion for music.

This performance promises to be an intimate exploration of some of musical theatre’s greatest catalogs. Ruby will perform selections from Carousel, A Little Night Music, Cinderella, Into the Woods, and other Sondheim and Hammerstein musicals.

Joined by Allison Lee on bass, Hannah Mayer on piano, Noah Nelson on drums, and Andre Perlman on trombone. $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JULY 11 & 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (julybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. The performance on July 11 will feature Lianne Marie Dobbs, John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Ben Jones, Demiah Latreece, Kendra Foster McBride, Tyler McCall, MOIPEI, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on July 25 will feature Kylie Heyman, Garrison Hunt, Ben Jones, Demiah Latreece, Nick Manna, Izaya Perrier, Sophie Rapeijko, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $91 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL IN CONCERT – JULY 12 & 14 AT 7PM

Perhaps the most celebrated cult musical in modern Broadway history, The Scarlet Pimpernel will come swooping back to life on the stage of 54 Below in a fiery stage-concert that highlights the brilliant and exciting score by Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton. With songs like “Into the Fire,” “Storybook,” “Where’s the Girl?,” and so many other thrilling numbers, this special concert event will either re-ignite your love for this famous show or make you fall in love with it for the very first time.

The Scarlet Pimpernel in Concert will star today’s great Broadway stars, handpicked by NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who will be producing, directing, and hosting this much-anticipated show. Mr. Siegel has produced more than 600 major concert events all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

The Scarlet Pimpernel: In Concert offers a unique opportunity to hear this beloved score live and with today’s great talent! Don’t miss it!

Produced, directed, and narrated by Scott Siegel. Musical direction and piano by Ross Patterson. Featuring Ben Jones, William Michals, Jill Paice, and more stars to be announced! $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY WORKS LIVE! – JULY 12 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway influencer and theatre news source Finn O’Rourke (@BroadwayWorks) as he brings his online community to life in Broadway Works LIVE! at 54 Below. Featuring a lineup of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and nationally touring performers from fan favorite hits, including Six, Heathers, Hadestown, and more, this show celebrates the shows and artists that help shape today’s musical theater platform. Curated by Finn and presented by some of his favorite performers, the evening will spotlight iconic songs and unexpected gems. Join us for a night of brilliant vocals and the community that makes Broadway work. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Sadie Dickerson, Timothy H. Lee, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Lauren Mariasoosay, Dariana Mullen, Maya Petropoulos, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Kay Sibal, Regine Sophia, Mona Swain, and more stars to be announced!

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAY ANGRY, FEAT. Wayne Brady & Orfeh! – JULY 13 AT 7PM

Multi award-honored pianist, composer, producer, and solo recording artist Ray Angry returns to 54 Below for an evening showcasing his thrilling piano talents along with some very special guests. Recognized industry-wide as “Mister Goldfinger” as a member of The Roots and on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Ray’s show will transcend genres, blending jazz, R&B, classical, soul, pop, and Broadway in an evening of astounding musicianship.

Featuring special guests Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” Chicago, The Wiz) and Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Chicago, Burlesque on the West End.

Ray Angry is a pianist, producer, composer, and arranger who is one of the most in-demand artists today. Classically trained with roots in gospel, Ray’s resume includes names such as Jeff Beck, Wynton Marsalis, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Yolanda Adams, Daniel Winans, Joss Stone, Sting, Me’Shell Ndegéocello, Esperanza Spalding, Terri Lyne Carrington, Cindy Blackman, a duo of Mick Jagger & Dave Stewart, Estelle, Richard Smallwood, Dionne Warwick, Dianne Reeves, Queen Latifah, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Kelis, Christina Aguilera, and ongoing associates, The Roots.

Ray is the CEO and Founder of Mister Goldfinger Music Group, which released the album Ray Angry One and singles from his Public Domain project. Recent projects include Ray’s solo piano album, Ray Angry Three; a trio album with David Murray and Questlove entitled Plumb; an album of Ray’s weekly NYC live show, Producer Mondays, and the recently released duo album with Ryan Shaw entitled OFF Broadway.

Ray’s film and television work includes composing music for Amy Schumer’s “Life & Beth” Seasons 1 & 2 on Hulu; Seasons 1 – 5 of “Inside Amy Schumer” on Paramount+; the award-winning short film Aisle 2; Expecting Amy on HBO; the documentary film, Why Is We Americans?; the critically acclaimed award nominated documentary film, Descendant on Netflix; the feature film, The Lockdown; the feature documentary, Out of Breath; Amy Schumer’s comedy special, Emergency Contact on Netflix; the sports documentary series, “Up for Debate” on ESPN, and the upcoming film documentary about Earth, Wind & Fire on HBO. Ray can be seen weekly on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” as a member of the house band, The Roots.

Last performance season marked Ray’s year-long Artist-in-Residency with MCG Jazz in Pittsburgh. The residency included the performance premiere of Ray’s works arranged for the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, special curated performances, and exclusive education and masterclass presentations. The big band arrangements of Ray’s works will be performed again with the Toledo Jazz Orchestra this year.

Ray’s symphonic work includes premiering his debut orchestral piece Black Athena ~ Power, commissioned by the Lexington Symphony, followed by performances by other orchestras around the U.S. including recently by the Toledo Symphony. In 2025, Ray premiered with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as a piano soloist, as well as having his compositions arranged and performed by the orchestra. He has been commissioned to create a new orchestral work for the 20th anniversary of the Ferguson Center in Newport News, VA, which will be premiered in 2027 featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and special guests.

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $124 premium seating (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CONTEMPLATIONS ON FREEDOM: SONGS THAT PROTECT YOUR JOY – JULY 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you been a victim of our current newscycle? What does the pursuit of happiness actually look like in 2026? Join us for Contemplations on Freedom, an evening dedicated to our internal battles, our grievances, our crossroads, but most of all, our healing. Fresh from an Off-Broadway run, Kiara Wade returns to 54 Below: this time with some friends in tow! Featuring some of your favorite theatre songs reimagined along with jazz, rock, folk, R&B and poetry, come, enjoy a night of music, and find your joy.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson, with Patricia Billings on wind instruments and Muzikaldunk on drums. Featuring Anika Braganza, Natalie Louise Charles, Kaeja Cox, Mya Ison, Cal Mitchell, Abigail Onwunali, Abenaa Quiin, Maleek Rae, and Kiara Wade.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Chappell Roan – JULY 14 AT 9:30PM

Chappell Roan will not appear at this performance

For one night only, we’re turning 54 Below into the Pink Pony Club! Hop on “The Subway” and join us for a celebration of your favorite artist’s favorite artist, Chappell Roan. Featuring hit songs such as “HOT TO GO!,” “Good Luck, Babe!,” and “Red Wine Supernova,” this is not a show to miss. Don’t waste your Tuesday night on a first date– come spend it dancing the evening away with this exciting cast of NYC’s rising stars!

Produced by Olivia Bloch. Music direction by Noah Baez. Featuring Apryl Arden, Solymar Baxter, Emma Benson, Olivia Cholewczynski, Brooks Gillespie, Avery Mekhi Hannon, Wyatt Hatfield, Autumn Jewel Hogan, Lyla Karekinian, Kelsey Kline, Angelica Lozada Ramos, Olivia Luzquinos, Riley McGeary, Benedicta Syran, and Jojo Trewin.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – JULY 15 – 18 AT 7PM

The performance on Jul 18 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Tony Award-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

$96.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $162.50 premium seating (includes $17.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Brenda Braxton: STARS TONIGHT! – JULY 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

This special edition of Stars Tonight will celebrate Dreamgirls! The night will feature special guests Terry Burrell and Deborah Burrell, who were both in the original 1981 Broadway run of Dreamgirls, alongside Brenda.

Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Bebe Neuwirth looks at Brenda Braxton. Find someone in your life who laughs with you the way Allison Williams Foster laughs with Brenda Braxton. Then be intentional with them.

But don’t start a chat show with them. Brenda Braxton’s got that covered. And everyone working in the cabaret and concert industry of New York City, everyone who is a patron of the cabaret and concert venues of New York City needs to intentionally get their tickets and get their bumms in the seats, luv, because Brenda Braxton and Stars Tonight! has the potential to do for in-person chat programs what Seth Rudetsky and Stars in the House did for virtual chat shows.” -Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

This special evening combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton welcomes different guest stars each month, and weaves in stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe’s Café, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly’s Last Jam, and Cats.

The show features musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone, and is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TAMMY FAYMOUS EXPERIENCE – JULY 16 AT 9:30PM

Tammy Faymous returns to 54 Below in The Tammy Faymous Experience, a gloriously unhinged evening of live music, sharp storytelling, and cabaret chaos. Tracing the messy, funny, and unexpectedly moving journey of an outsider determined to become a star at any cost, Tammy takes audiences through heartbreak, delusion, reinvention, and a few beautifully ill-advised decisions along the way. Featuring music by Patti Smith, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner, and Harry Styles, Tammy creates an atmosphere that is part rock concert, part confessional, and part late-night fever dream. Wild, funny, and impossible to look away from, this is the cabaret event for anyone who has ever wanted a little more glamour, a little more danger, and a lot more drama.

Joined by music director Darnell White on piano, Jesse-Ray Leich on drums, Jason DiMatteo on bass, Chevonne Ricci (“The Voice”), and Mike Rosengarten on guitar.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY ORIGINALS – JULY 17 AT 9:30PM

For each Broadway Originals show, a glittering array of theater stars will be assembled by producer/writer/host Scott Siegel with the express purpose of singing the songs that they performed in their original Broadway productions. During the course of this series, decades upon decades of Broadway history will be on glorious display on the 54 Below stage, when stars from the 20th and 21st centuries return to sing the songs that made (and make) the Great White Way great.

In this historic nightclub concert event, the history of Broadway will be re-lived when actors from the opening night casts of Broadway shows or the from the first casts of Broadway revivals once again sing the songs that thrilled audiences when they were performed on the New York stage. And hear their personal stories about introducing those songs or bringing them, for the first time, to a new generation. As the announcer for the Lone Ranger might say, “Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear” and hear not only the great songs of Broadway, but hear them sung by the actors and actresses who made them famous in the first place.

Scott Siegel created/wrote/hosted Broadway Originals for The Town Hall, where it was that legendary institution’s gala annual concert for half-a-dozen years. Now, for the first time, Mr. Siegel is bringing this much-beloved and famous concert series from a theater that seats 1,500 people to the intimate surroundings of 54 Below. The opportunity to witness the glory of Broadway, up close and personal, has never been more reachable.

Music direction by Michael Lavine. Featuring Karen Mason, Manu Narayan, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $96.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – JULY 18 AT 9:30PM

They’ve served you food. They’ve put on your shows. They’ve helped you purchase tickets. They’ve put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they’re starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there’s a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared! Hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins.

Featuring Mark Beyer, Rae-Ann Cabralis, Adelina Correa, Grace Flavien, Ben George, Sarah Goodman, Malcolm Holmes, Alex Martins, Cassi Mikat, Georgia Ossorguine, Luis Palomino, Mia Porter, Macon Prickett, Shayna Rives, Kat Rodriguez, and Niqo Torrez.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – JULY 19 AT 7PM

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan. Featuring John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Kylie Heyman, Kendra Foster McBride, Tyler McCall, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OH EM GEE, THEY SANG THIS ON GLEE! – JULY 19 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s brightest stars celebrate “Glee” in an evening of your favorite “Glee” covers! This is for the people who always hear a song and say, “Oh Em Gee, They Sang This on Glee!” Get ready to hear hits like “Smooth Criminal,” “Rumor Has It/Someone Like You,” “Make You Feel My Love,” “Somewhere Only We Know,” and of course, “Rose’s Turn” (Kurt Hummel version)… plus so much more!

Featuring a cast of theater kids and Gleeks, this is a must-see event! Produced by Natalie Pace.

Music direction by Cameron Krauss. Directed by Nick Ammon.

Featuring Emma Benson, Jamishay Cammann, Landry Champlin, Olivia Conti, Tyler Covington, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Jordan Ari Gross, Bradley Hall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, McKaela Maye, Jimmy Metz, Claire-Elizabeth Patterson, Laird Stearns, Christopher James Tamayo, Jenna Tiso, RJ Vandenbrouck, and Sasha Winters.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Paulo Szot – JULY 20, 22, 26, & 27 AT 7PM

In a return engagement, with newly added songs – Paulo Szot returns to 54 Below in July!

54 Below presents Tony Award winning actor Paulo Szot (South Pacific) in a return engagement of An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot – a musical journey filled with the most romantic and touching songs from the Broadway stage and beyond – with a few newly added songs!

With lush arrangements and golden-toned vocals, An Enchanted Evening with Paulo Szot promises an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry.

Beloved for his Tony-winning turn in South Pacific and acclaimed performances in Chicago, Evita, My Fair Lady, & Juliet, and Hadestown, Szot brings the dramatic power, charm, and storytelling finesse of a true leading man to every song.

Paulo returns to 54 Below with the wonderful musicians from the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luke Frazier with lush arrangements and golden-toned vocals, promising an unforgettable night of romance, sophistication, and world-class artistry.

Brazilian opera baritone Paulo Szot is a Broadway and Opera star, who made a sensational debut in 2008 as Emile de Becque in the Lincoln Center revival of South Pacific. For his debut performance on Broadway he was showered with awards, among them the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, the Theatre World Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor, and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

As a globally celebrated opera singer; he has appeared in more than 90 productions, including ten seasons at The Metropolitan Opera and engagements with La Scala, Paris Opera, Teatro Real Madrid, San Francisco Opera, and major orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, New York Pops, American Pops and the Chicago Symphony.

$85.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $140.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEAT THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – JULY 20 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song.

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they return to 54 Below with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

This performance is a special “Monday Masquerade Mash-up,” featuring three Phantoms from the hit off-Broadway show. Emceed by Liz Coin, with musical direction/piano by George Luton. Presenters/Improvisers include Heidi Gleichauf, Deb Rabbai, and Rob Schiffmann. Joined by special guests Kyle Scatliffe, Jeremy Stolle, and Ryan Vona. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Linda Eder – JULY 21 & 29 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room. This performance will be music directed by Keith Cotton.

$151.50 cover charge (includes $18.50 in fees). $208 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACROSS HER UNIVERSE: A Fiona Apple TRIBUTE – JULY 21 AT 9:30PM

Fiona Apple will not appear at this performance Join us as we celebrate one of the most subversive and admired musicians of contemporary music, Fiona Apple. A musical prodigy, Apple has been producing critically acclaimed music since the 90s, inspiring generations with her raw, witty and profound lyrics dealing with some of humanity’s most complex emotions. Let our talented roster of musicians take you through a musical journey from her teenaged debut of Tidal all the way through Fetch The Bolt Cutters — her latest album released in 2020 which earned a perfect score from many music critics.

Directed and produced by Jules Alati and Babs López, prepare yourself for a night of world changing fun!

Featuring Jules Alati, Kyra Cioffi, Jackson Feudtner, Kelli Geiger, Babs Lopez, Natalia Isabel Lugo, Elizabeth Mandell, Maya Monteleone, Shaakirah Nazim-Harris, Cullen Parrish, Aidan Rawlinson, Rachel Rudolph, Pierce Wheeler, and Katharine Yeargin.

Also joined by music director Shane Turner on piano, Aidan Lyons on guitar/piano, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, and Connor Melvin on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SO WHAT ISSSSS... A POP DIVA? – JULY 22 AT 9:30PM

So what isssss…a pop diva? The category is… diva! Joe Marano returns to 54 Below, not as a performer, but this time as a director and producer! Marano brings this show to 54 Below to pay homage to the pop divas we all know and love, with some of the songs even having a little twist to them. With a cast of sixteen iconic and incredible performers, this spectacular night of star power will have you cheering, screaming, and reminiscing on the songs that make YOU feel like the divalicious diva that you are! Travel with us through the decades of divas, and watch how some of our amazing performers emulate them, or make some of these well-known songs their own! The songs by these divas you may recognize throughout this show include: Cher, Madonna, Elton John, George Michael, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Adele, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Alicia Keys, and Avril Lavigne.

Music direction by Analise Levesque. Featuring Adriana Aquino Andino, Jahir Borgo-Christian, Leanne Brunn, Courtney Burnett, Laura Castellano, Vicky Fleisch, Olivia Fornasieri, Rachel Garr, Samantha Gibbs, Gabriel M. Henry, Jenna Rose Husli, Nazmee Kamal, Paige Lewandrowski, Jett Roberts, and Cameron Walker.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BLACK, BOLD & BEAUTIFUL: A CELEBRATION OF BLACK WOMEN THROUGH SONG, SPOKEN WORD, AND STORYTELLING – JULY 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Black, Bold & Beautiful is a vibrant, electric evening honoring the voices, stories, and artistry of Black women. Part concert, part theater piece, and part celebration, this cabaret weaves together jazz, R&B, Broadway, gospel, spoken word, and comedy into a powerful tapestry of empowerment, vulnerability, and joy—the soulful sounds of sisterhood.

Opening with Nina Simone’s “Four Women,” the night journeys through timeless classics like Billie Holiday’s “Stormy Weather” and Sarah Vaughan’s “Misty,” grooves with the sounds of Jill Scott and Esperanza Spalding, and soars with Broadway anthems from The Color Purple and Dreamgirls. Through music, storytelling, and humor, the show illuminates the resilience, brilliance, and heart of Black womanhood across generations.

The cast features an extraordinary lineup of artists whose work spans Broadway stages, national tours, acclaimed regional theaters, cruise lines, national concert stages, television, and film. From the raw energy of Def Comedy Jam to the thoughtful insights of musical theatre educators at world-renowned institutions, these performers bring a breadth of talent and experience that ensures every moment shines.

Black, Bold & Beautiful brings together powerhouse vocalists, storytellers, and truth-tellers for an unforgettable evening of artistry and celebration.

Come witness a night where every note, every laugh, and every story uplifts the beauty and strength of Black women—an experience not to be missed at 54 Below.

Produced by Desirée Dabney and Nesziah Dennis, and directed by Dabney. Music direction by Mara Smith. Piano by Smith.

Featuring Kamari Branch, Desirée Dabney, Nesziah Dennis, Steph Lyons, Dee-D Miller, Jana Nicole Prentiss, Asé Micah Tyler, Shawn Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

POP OFF AND ROCK ON – JULY 24 AT 9:30PM

Lily Ervin and Ashley Miller, accompanied by a unique and rocking ensemble filled with amazing fresh talent and true star quality, are thrilled to present Pop Off and Rock On at 54 Below! Co-directed and produced by Lily Ervin and Ashley Miller, Pop Off and Rock On is a dazzling showcase of all the pop/rock songs singers have in their back-pocket but never have had the opportunity to perform outside of an audition room before! From bubbly chart-toppers, to grungy throwbacks, to fully rocking out – Pop Off and Rock On will knock your socks off and make you want to get up and dance. Join us for an evening of your favorite songs reimagined and full of wonder, even for those who are tired of show tunes!

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Featuring Brooks Brady, Drea Campo, Dakara Cooper, Seth Crawford, Emma Dalessio, Eva Drakes, Giuliana Gallone, Bri Greeley, Emilie Hoosier, Gina Marie Incandela, Jacob Phillips, Ethan Sadkowski, Lily Schantz, Madeline Smith, and Joseph Thor.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ÁYAL: QUEER CHAOS – JULY 26 AT 9:30PM

Áyal makes their 54 Below debut with Queer Chaos, a solo drag cabaret tracing the making of a queer artist through musical theatre, rock, and personal storytelling. Musical theatre taught them how to sing; rock taught them how to survive. Moving from classic musical theatre repertoire into rock-infused arrangements and original music, Áyal blends powerful vocals, camp, vulnerability, and theatrical chaos. Featuring reimagined songs alongside original material inspired by the musical theatre canon and rock anthems, Queer Chaos creates an intimate, electric atmosphere that is heartfelt, funny, and defiant. This is a bold cabaret debut celebrating voice, identity, and the joy of becoming unapologetically oneself.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT IF? PART 7: THE SONGS YOU LOVE. UNEXPECTEDLY RECAST. – JULY 27 AT 9:30PM

What if there was a multiverse where Glinda’s meltdown leads her to sing “Someone Gets Hurt” from Mean Girls? Or if Collins from Rent sang a Whitney Houston power ballad to his dying lover? Join us for an exciting evening of What Ifs as your favorite musical characters sing songs that they’ve never sung before, all while interacting with characters from different shows. Come support this Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser event, as you see familiar and new faces, from Broadway and beyond, sing unexpected combinations of the most beloved musicals in our seventh installment of this iconic series, while you ponder the question, What If?…

A portion of the proceeds will benefit BC/EFA. Created and music directed by Jorden Amir. Co-produced by Angelina Amato and Cooper LaMontagne.

Featuring Bella Aboulhosn, Faith Alhadeff, Angelina Amato, Bryson Battle, Carissa Gaughran, Callie Henrysen, Sarah Isola, Cooper LaMontagne, Michael Moretti, Ava Newman, Mason Olshavsky, Skyler Reed Lipkind, Adi Roy, Cole Thompson, Zalah Vallien, Alyssa Wray, and more stars to be announced!

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Stevie Holland: A SUMMER SOIRÉE CELEBRATING “TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES” – JULY 28 AT 7PM

Internationally acclaimed jazz recording artist, lyricist and performer Stevie Holland returns to 54 Below for a special performance celebrating her latest album, Talk to Your Tomatoes, with material including jazz, theater and pop classics, as well as Holland’s originals. Praised for her vocal warmth, lyrical intelligence, and the emotional range that she brings to everything she touches, Holland’s performances sparkle with jazz precision and theatrical intuition, and the broad appeal of her albums has led them to chart on jazz, smooth jazz, traditional pop and standard radio stations nationally. The theater community knows her best for her collaborations with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, most notably, Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, for which she wrote the book and starred in off-Broadway with direction by Richard Maltby, Jr. The filmed version of the show earned Holland a Best Actress in a Feature Film Award at the Culver City Film Festival and currently streams on Amazon Prime/BroadwayHD.

With Matthew Sheens on piano, Matt Aranoff on bass, Jeff Davis on drums, Ben Monder on guitar, Chet Doxas on saxophone, David Smith on trumpet, and Mike Fahie on trombone.

Staging by Joseph Hayward. $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS – JULY 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio lit up 54 Below this past April with a completely sold-out show, and now they’re returning to the iconic venue with something entirely new: an intimate acoustic set that trades Broadway belting for raw, stripped-down storytelling.

Inspired by the soulful, introspective sounds of Lizzy McAlpine, Yebba, Chris Stapleton, and Joni Mitchell, this evening steps far outside the bounds of a typical night of musical theater. Expect rich harmonies, heartfelt storytelling, acoustic reimaginings, and maybe even a dangerously addictive pop throwback or two that might leave you feeling a little…”Toxic.”

This night leans into the warm, hazy feeling of summer camp nostalgia — sitting cross-legged by a crackling fire, passing around a guitar, and singing the songs everyone somehow knows by heart. It’s the sound of late-night cabin jam sessions and post-swim laughter!

It’s nostalgia wrapped in harmony. Where strangers become friends. Join us for an evening of unforgettable music, connection, and all your favorite songs. Can’t wait to see you there! Produced/directed by Justin D. Reamy, with music direction by Asher Muldoon.

Featuring Chiara Aiello, Emeline Battles, Caroline Cohen, Zoey Mae Dillon-Levine, Lexi Eisenhardt, Victoria Fiore, Kit Greene, Sarah Helbringer, Emma Kops, Luke McIntyre, Joana Meurkens, Shane Nourie, Rio Schneider, Molly Twigg, Julian Walton, and Kevin Wang.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $85.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIFE IS PANDEMONIUM: A NIGHT OF BROADWAY CRASHOUTS – JULY 29 AT 9:30PM

You’re invited into the musical therapy office of the season in Broadway’s most famous basement! Leave all your troubles outside as we unpack the angsty, the messy, and those moments when you’ve just wanted to lock yourself in the bathroom. Whether you’re “Breaking Down” like Trina from Falsettos or “Still Hurting” like Cathy from The Last Five Years, we’re going to leave it all out on the stage.

Join producers Sarah Koury and Giuliana Gallone along with a cast of Broadway veterans, rising stars and everything in between for Life is Pandemonium: A Night of Broadway Crashouts. Come vent with us – because we’ve all been through it, and we promise: you are not alone.

Featuring Britt Ambruson, Mariel Ardila, Courtney Burnett, Mars Chambers, Cole Dolan Hastings, Bella Fisher, Jalen Ford, Leah Freeman, Giuliana Gallone, Finn Graff, Cam Gray, Ashley Ha, Margaret Kelly, Esme King Farbstein, Sarah Koury, Hannah Kulawiak, David Llamazares, Alana McDermott, Briar Moon, Patrick Robbins, Jackie Sanders, Gianni Saverio, Sam Sommer, Lucy Stearns, Taylor Terry, Sophie Joan Tyler, Laura Vecchione, and Sawyer Whitted.

Also joined by music director Aidan S. Wells on piano, Tim Schneider on drums, and Ben Shanblatt on guitar.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: S’WONDERFUL… – JULY 30 & 31 AT 7PM

The performance on Jul 31 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

S’WONDERFUL… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more! Music direction by Martin Silvestri.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMING OUT – AN EVENING OF NEW QUEER MUSICALS BY ALLISON ST. ROCK – JULY 30 AT 9:30PM

54 Below welcomes back Coming Out — An Evening of New Queer Musicals by Allison St. Rock! Following a nearly sold-out 54 Below debut in June 2025, join this all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an unforgettable evening featuring songs from Coming Out, the Musical, alongside selections from Allison St. Rock’s new queer works. After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night of queer joy that you won’t want to miss!

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 305 TAKES THE 212: CELEBRATING MIAMI ARTISTS – JULY 31 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The 305 Takes the 212 is a vibrant, high-energy cabaret celebrating Miami artists and bringing their voices, culture, and stories to New York City. Directed and produced by Remi Mark, the evening blends musical theatre, R&B, Latin pop, and soul into a joyful, honest exploration of what it means to leave home, chase a dream, and find your place in a city that never stops moving. Even though Miami and New York are two of the biggest cities in the world, the Miami musical theatre community somehow feels like a small town — if you don’t know each other, you know the same school, the same teacher, or the same person — and this concert is built on that shared sense of connection and unity all in the heart of the 212. Featuring powerful solo moments and duets, explosive group numbers, intimate reflections, and undeniable community chemistry, The 305 Takes the 212 is a love letter to home, a victory lap for transplants, and a reminder that where you come from can be the very thing that sets you apart. Join us for a night of culture, connection, and contagious Miami energy that proves this is not a show to miss!

Directed/produced by Remi Mark. Assistant produced by Jamie Jones. Music directed by Kaleb Jon Wilkening.

Featuring Anette Barrios-Torres, Ashley Blum, Juan Carlos, Hope Divine, Ishmael Gonzalez, Lauren Horgan, Emma Katz, Eleni Kontzamanys, Michael Leyte-Vidal, Dori Miller, Luis-Pablo Garcia, Isa Peña, RAEGAN, Lena Rodriguez, Camila V. Romero, Mikaela Secada, Paul Tuaty, and Wesley Wray.

Also joined by Thomas Carley on bass, Jonah Hieb on trumpet, and Jayden Richardson on drums. $47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

OH CANADA: SONGS WE AREN’T SORRY ABOOT! July 1 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE GREEN WAVE (MAREA VERDE): A LATIN POP CONCERT July 3 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE VOICE COLLECTIVE: THE FIRE WITHIN July 6 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE July 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Matthew Morrison: SHOW UP July 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

CONTEMPLATIONS ON FREEDOM: SONGS THAT PROTECT YOUR JOY July 13 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Brenda Braxton: STARS TONIGHT! July 15 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT July 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW July 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SO WHAT ISSSSS… A POP DIVA? July 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

BLACK, BOLD, & BEAUTIFUL July 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Paulo Szot July 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

CAMPFIRE CONFESSIONS July 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Christine Andreas: S’WONDERFUL… July 31 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE 305 TAKES THE 212: CELEBRATING MIAMI ARTISTS July 31 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

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