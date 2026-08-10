Video: Kirstin Maldonado Takes Final Bows in SIX





Kirstin Maldonado has taken her final bow at the Lena Horne Theatre! The Pentatonix star joined the Broadway company on June 1 as Anne Boleyn, taking over for Dylan Mulvaney. Chloe Tucker Caine will make her Broadway debut as Anne Boleyn on August 17, 2026.

Six reimagines the stories of Henry VIII's Six wives as a pop-concert musical. The video from Six Broadway's YouTube channel serves as a send-off for Maldonado, celebrating her contributions to the production without detailing which of the Six queens she portrayed or the length of her run in the show.

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

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