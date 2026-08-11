Photos: Susan Sarandon & Kaden Connors Visit HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

Just ast night, Susan Sarandon and Kaden Connors (who plays Sasha in the “Heated Rivalry” TV show) attended Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Off-Broadway at The Culture Club. Connors made a cameo on stage as ‘Scott Hunter,’ who is played by an audience member each night. Susan Sarandon, who would later find out that the main narrators in the show are all named ‘Susan,’ came wearing her own custom hockey jersey. Both posed for pictures with the company after the show and you can check them out below!

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, November 1. Read the reviews for the production.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as Ilya Rozanov and Jimin Moon as Shane Hollander, with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta and Daniel Brackett as standbys.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...