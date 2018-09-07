Tony Bennett and Diana Krall Release Album 'Love is Here to Stay' Celebrating the Music of Gershwins

Two legendary performers teamed up to release an album ahead of their individual shows this fall at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Tony Bennett and Diana Krall celebrate their shared love of the music of George and Ira Gershwin on their new collaborative album, "Love is Here to Stay," set for wide release on September 14. Audiences can see them each perform live on The Hanover Theatre stage. Tony Bennett: 10th Anniversary Performance and Gala is on Friday, September 28 at 7:30 pm and Diana Krall: Turn Up The Quiet World Tour 2018 comes to the theatre on Saturday, October 6 at 8 pm.

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall have been friends for over 20 years. The two toured together in 2000 and recorded duets for two of Bennett's albums ("Duets" and "Playin' With My Friends"), but this marks their first full album project together. "Love is Here to Stay" is out just in time for the 120th anniversary of George Gershwin's birthday, which takes place on September 26. Both multi-Grammy® winning and platinum-selling artists, Bennett is the only artist at the ages of 85 and 88, respectively, to have an album debut at number one on the Billboard top 200, and Krall is the only jazz artist to have eight albums debut at number one on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart.

"When Tony Bennett and Diana Krall sing the music of the Gershwins, it's truly the consummate artistic pairing of singers and songwriting," said Danny Bennett, president and CEO of Verve Label Group. "It's one of those recordings that when you listen to it, you recognize instantly that it had to happen. It was just a matter of getting these two extraordinary performers into a studio and putting the Gershwin songbook in front of them."

Tickets to Tony Bennett: 10th Anniversary Performance and Gala start at $59. Tickets to Diana Krall: Turn Up The Quiet World Tour 2018 start at $82.50. Discounts are available to members of The Hanover Theatre and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Daniella Marie at 508.471.1763 or daniella@thehanovertheatre.org.

