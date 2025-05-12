Tom Cruise Hopes to Star in More Musicals: 'My Goals Are Endless'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the next Mission: Impossible film hitting theaters this month, Tom Cruise is ready for a change of scenery. During a career-spanning conversation at the British Film Institute, the actor shared that he is eager to star in many other kinds of movies in the future, placing a particular emphasis on musicals.

"Definitely a musical. Absolutely, musicals," the actor said to Edith Bowman when discussing genres he would like to explore. "You know, dramas, action adventures. It's endless. My goals are endless."

In 2022, it was reported that Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick producer Christopher McQuarrie were planning "an original song and dance-style musical" for Cruise, though the film has yet to come to fruition.

Though Cruise is often known as an action star in franchise blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, he previously made his movie musical debut in the 2012 jukebox musical Rock of Ages, directed by Adam Shankman. Based on the Broadway show, the movie also starred Russell Brand, Alec Baldwin, Paul Giamatti, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mary J. Blige, and more.

Rock of Ages tells the story of small-town girl Sherrie and city boy Drew, who meet on the Sunset Strip while pursuing their Hollywood dreams. Their rock 'n' roll romance is told through the heart-pounding hits of Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Journey, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Whitesnake, and more.

Prior to the film adaptation, the musical played at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre, officially opening on April 7, 2009, to critical acclaim. The show received five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The production moved in March 2011 to the Helen Hayes Theatre, where it closed on January 18, 2015, after 22 previews and 2,328 performances.

Tom Cruise is one of the most successful Hollywood stars of the day. His numerous film credits include both Top Gun films, Rain Man, Born on the Fourth of July, Interview with the Vampire, Jerry Maguire, and the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise.