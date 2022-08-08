Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Cruise Plans to Star In Movie Musical From Producer of TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Cruise was last seen in a musical as part of the cast of the 2012 film adaptation of Rock of Ages.

Aug. 09, 2022  

Movie star Tom Cruise is planning to hit the big screen in an old-fashioned musical sometime in the near future.

According to Deadline, Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick producer Christopher McQuarrie are currently plotting three new film projects, one being "an original song and dance-style musical." The film will be crafted as a star vehicle for Cruise.

The scripts for all of the upcoming projects are set to be penned by McQuarrie in collaboration with Cruise

The film wouldn't be Cruise's first foray into the movie musical. The star previously belted out Bon Jovi as rock star, Stacee Jaxx, in the film adaptation of Rock of Ages.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Haven Chicago's FESTIVAL AU CINEMA At The Den Theatre, August 26- 28
August 8, 2022

Haven Chicago presents its first annual Festival au Cinéma, the company's new platform for visionary and innovative filmmakers and media artists staking their claim in the future of digital storytelling.
Fells Point Corner Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season  
August 8, 2022

Fells Point Corner Theatre announces its 35th season, a mix of relevant and  powerful fully-produced plays and FPCT's signature events, like The Corner Carol, the  short play festival and the monologue slam.  
Emily Myers Releases Empowering New Single 'Ain't Gonna Be Mine'
August 8, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter Emily Myers recently released her newest single called 'Ain't Gonna Be Mine.'
The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Presents the World Premiere of BRACKISH
August 8, 2022

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices presents the world premiere production of BRACKISH, a haunting and heartwarming play about family, race, and generational divides by Hope Villanueva. The final production in the Wayward Voices 2022 season, BRACKISH will open for three performances from August 26-28, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana. 
DANCE ON THE LAWN, Montclair's Outdoor Dance Festival Returns September 10
August 8, 2022

Dance on the Lawn, Montclair, NJ's outdoor dance festival, will return this year to the front lawn of the Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, on Saturday, September 10 from 3- 5pm. 