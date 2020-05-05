TodayTix Rebrands as TomorrowTix; Launches Fund to Send Frontline Workers to the Theater

TodayTix has announced that it is rebranding as TomorrowTix, signaling that while we can't see our favorite performances today, we can still look ahead to tomorrow.

To celebrate the hopeful future ahead, the theater ticketing app is championing the frontline workers who are keeping our world safe and healthy today so everyone can be together tomorrow.

To celebrate these everyday heroes, TodayTix is launching the Save a Seat Fund and seeking contributions to help send frontline workers to the theater when the time comes. To kick it off, TodayTix is saving 1,000 of the best seats so that the performers, artists, and creators come back to an audience of heroes. The company will be partnering with charities and organizations across the country to help get frontline workers will be able to take their seats at the theater.

TodayTix wants to send as many frontline workers to see a show as possible. So whether you contribute $5 or $50 (which is the average cost of a ticket on TodayTix in the U.S.), no matter your contribution, 100% of money raised will go towards sending them to shows on Broadway and beyond*. Contribute today to make a difference tomorrow.

As a thank you for contributing and helping those on the frontline, the company wants to give you a little something so you can look forward to theater's return when it's safe. For your contribution, you'll receive $10 off your next TodayTix purchase, exclusive invites, and you'll be the first to know about new initiatives!

Your contribution is likely not tax deductible. Please consult your attorney and/or accountant. The offer is available for US residents only.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You