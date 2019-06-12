TodayTix Presents Celebrates Pride Month With Lip Sync Roulette: Drag Queens Vs. Broadway Stars

TodayTix joins in the celebration of Pride Month 2019 with a lip sync showdown between drag queens and Broadway stars on June 25, 2019, at Slate NYC.

Marti Gould Cummings will host the one-night-only event to benefit the Ali Forney Center and their mission to protect LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools they need to live independently.

The evening will feature lip-synced performances by Tina Burner, Kizha Karr, Jaclyn Hyde, Bootsie Lefaris, Chelsea Piers, in addition to Broadway favorites Adam Kaplan, Lesli Margherita, and more. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The show begins at 8:00 p.m., with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35, available only on TodayTix.com. VIP tickets are available for premium seating, table service and access to the post-show celebration with the performers.

TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





