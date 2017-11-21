Tituss Burgess' THE PREACHER'S WIFE Musical Will Get NYC Reading, Helmed by Michael Arden

According to Entertainment Weekly, stage and screen star Tituss Burgess' new musical- a stage adaptation of The Preacher's Wife- will get a reading next month in New York City, starring Loretta Devine and Ledisi.

Burgess wrote the music and lyrics to the new show, which will feature a book by Azie Dungey and direction by Tony nominee Michael Arden.

The rest of the cast will be made up of: Quentin Earl Darrington, Donald Webber, Alan Green, Jian Harrell, Abebaw Silver, Clifton Davis, Gerry McIntyre, Q. Smith, and Ashley Jenkins.

Based on the 1996 blockbuster film of the same title, The Preacher's Wife is the story of one woman (Julia's) journey to find her voice and strengthen her husband (the Preacher) and larger church community during a moment of financial crisis and emotional overwhelm. In a fast-gentrifying Harlem when they're at risk of losing their church and their hope, an Angel appears and reminds them that a church is not a building, but the people who inhabit it and the love they share.

Burgess is two-time Emmy nominee for his role as Titus Andromedon on Netflix's KIMMY SCHMIDT. His TV credits also include NBC's 30 Rock. On Broadway he has appeared in GUYS AND DOLLS, THE LITTLE MERMAID, JERSEY BOYS and GOOD VIBRATIONS.





