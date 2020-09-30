Tituss Burgess, Alex Brightman and More to Appear on New Children's Program VASTHY'S FRIENDS

Actors Lauren Molina and Sasha Hutchings will also join the launch celebration.

On Saturday Oct 10th at 11am ET, Broadway actress Vasthy Mompoint will be joined by Broadway and TV actors Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), and Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) to celebrate the launch of the new children's program, Vasthy's Friends.

With interactive programs streaming via Zoom & YouTube alongside on-demand episodes coming soon to www.vasthysfriends.com, the October 10th event will feature storytelling, song, dance, and even a visit from the fan favorite puppet, Noodle (Rob Morrison).

Upcoming episodes of Vasthy's Friends will feature such Broadway actors as Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Richard Yoder (Hello Dolly), Abby C. Smith (Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical), and many more.

Vasthy's Friends was founded during the pandemic after seeing a great need for joy and creativity for kids nationwide. Now with the help of Associate Producer, Leanne Gadow, their goal is to create a combination live stream & on-demand video platform and produce the most engaging and diverse kid-friendly programming imaginable. All episodes are hosted by Mompoint and feature artists who have created their own original kids show episodes.

Vasthy, a first-generation Haitian-American who grew up in Alabama, went on to be in eight Broadway shows but never saw herself represented on film, TV, or stage. Dedicated to authentic representation across the board, Vasthy's Friends produces content that reflects the importance for all kids to see themselves represented.

Mason Granger, Producer of Vasthy's Friends, states, "While several jobs can be done remotely, live theater is not one of them. We think there is nothing more important than art when the world is shaking. Kids deserve joy. We all deserve joy. The kids ADORE my wife as the show host and it fills us both with pride to be a part of normalizing diversity in the eyes of our next generation. Every kid deserves to see themselves reflected back with a smile."

Mompoint, Host of Vasthy's Friends, states: "The goal was to keep kids engaged and bring them joy, help parents take a much-needed break, and help employ the hundreds of Broadway artists who are out of work for the foreseeable future. I believe the way to change the world is through our youth. It's easier to teach a kid to love then unteach an adult to hate." Proceeds from this event will go to the Cody Renard Scholarship Program.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You