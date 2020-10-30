Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tired of Politics...Now Streaming A Romantic Comedy

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2020  
Filmed Plays Online from North Coast Rep TBernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year Same Time Next Year North Coast Rep Theatre Directed by <a href=David Ellenstein Featuring Katie MacNichol & Bruce Turk Streaming October 21st – November 15th!! By Your Tickets >> https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39828 " height="1099" src="https://northcoastrep.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/STNY_Top.jpg" width="600">
Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. This play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next.
North Coast Repertory Theare: https//northcoastrep.org Box Office: (858) 481-1055

