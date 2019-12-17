Timothy Hughes, Jelani Remy and More Join Star-Studded 54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks on January 13th, 2019, at 7:00 and 9:30pm.

The starry evening will feature some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences can expect to hear iconic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and more!

New additions to the night are Max Crumm (Emojiland, Grease), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, Sweet Charity), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King) and Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin). The evening will also feature Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Lindsay Lavin (Truffles, Titanique), Rhetta Mykeal (GATSBY: A New Musical) and Ben Schrager (Indecent).

The one-night only concert event will also feature the previously announced Nick Cearley (The Skivies, Pageant) , Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (The Skivies, Desperate Measures), Tony Award® nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line).

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, January 13th, 2020, at 7:00 and 9:30pm. There is a $30-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





