Time To Kill Sketch Comedy Group Headlines NY SketchFest!

Like phoenixes rising from the ashes of the successful writers' strike, writers and producers at The Daily Show, The Tonight Show, and more have come together (shoutout to The Beatles) to headline NY SketchFest with their iconic sketch show Time to Kill: A Sketch Comedy Show. Each performance is packed with sketches, musical numbers, celebrity impressions, and more, performed by the best comedians in New York City.

Created by Rachael Burke and produced by Rachael Burke/Scott Hercman, the show features America's sweethearts: Rachael Burke (The Tonight Show), Scott Hercman (The Daily Show), Nick Reichheld (NBC's Bring the Funny), Julia Schroeder (Story Pirates), Channing Tookes (The Armory), and more!

If I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson had quintuplets, it would be the cast of "Time to Kill." One thing they all have in common? They KILL it onstage.

The team members have performed monthly shows together since 2018 to sold-out audiences in NYC at their monthly show and across the country at SF Sketchfest, Flyover Comedy Festival, Portland Sketch Fest, Charleston Comedy Festival, Austin Sketch Fest NY Comedy Fest, and more, as well as on NBC's "Bring the Funny" with Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, Jeff Foxworthy, and Amanda Seales!

Date: October 21, 2023, 8 pm

Location: The PIT Theatre, 154 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

Theater phone number: (212) 244-1722

Ticket link: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/nyc-sketchfest23-the-bjjorks-time-to-kill/