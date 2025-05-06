Tim Rice Will Write Songs For Upcoming Animated Film THE LAND OF SOMETIMES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tim Rice is working on music for an upcoming animated film! The EGOT winner, who has written songs for Disney classics like The Lion King and Aladdin, will pen three new songs for the upcoming film The Land of Sometimes, from Two Daughters Entertainment and Nottage Productions. The film is set to be released in late 2025.

Two Daughters is partnering with major music labels Sony Music Masterworks on the soundtrack album, and Universal Music Publishing Group on the publishing catalogue which includes the original audio book.

“The timeless quality of the storytelling in The Land of Sometimes reminded me of some of the films I’ve enjoyed working on the most,” said Sir Tim Rice. “So this talented team of producers has lured me back to the silver screen after all these years.”

The cast includes Ewan McGregor (Beauty and the Beast, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech, The Crown), Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical), and Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections, Glass Onion) as well as Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and comedy icon Mel Brooks.

Directed by Leon Joosen (Saving Santa), The Land of Sometimes is set to become an evergreen classic. Bonnie Arnold (How to Train Your Dragon) and Alan Yentob (Billy Elliot) are exec producing alongside Two Daughters’ James Reatchlous, Executive Chairman, and Simon Bobin, CEO, as well as Spencer Pollard of Kaleidoscope Film Distribution.

“I am very confident that The Land of Sometimes will stand proudly among the amazing films Sir Tim’s songs have elevated,” said Reatchlous. “We are truly honored to have such a legend involved in our movie, his words and music will further bring our enchanted world to life, and I know these songs will endure for many years into the future.”

In this magical tale, twins Alfie and Elise are whisked away to a wondrous island by the Wish Collector. There they go on wonderful adventures, meeting mystical creatures, and ultimately discover that the greatest wish of all is the enduring strength of family.

New clips from the film are set to be showcased at the Cannes Film Market.

About Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.

One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The 2016 Sunday Times Rich List values Rice at Â£150m; the 15th-richest music millionaire in the UK. He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

Up next, Tim Rice will once again join collaborator Andrew Lloyd Webber on the World Premiere of Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas, running at Birmingham Rep from 14 November 2025 to 11 January 2026. He is also working on the Broadway revival of Chess.