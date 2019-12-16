Tim Jeffreys and Sally Burtnick Join INTERNET EXPLORERS: INFLUENCERS

This month, Internet Explorers dives into the magical, hustling, viral, batshit world of influencers. To many folks, it seems bizarre to make a career out of posting regularly to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but these people work harder than most and their impact on society is humongous. Don't take it from Mark-we'll have a panel of successful influencers at the show, along with other influencer experts and professionals. Mark is going to dabble in the world of influencing himself to report just what that life is like! Featuring influencer expert and director of marketing at Fohr Tim Jeffreys, comedian Sally Burtnick, and a panel of REAL influencers who will be talking about their experience in the industry.

Internet Explorers, a monthly comedy show hosted by Mark Vigeant at Caveat, investigates tech trends, wins, and foibles with the help of comedians and industry professionals alike. This month, Mark turns his attention to influencers - who are they? What do they do? Are they the hardest workers in the "gig economy?" Could they be influencing our lives more than we ever could have imagined?? As always, he'll be joined by his bffs Sam Reece and Rollie Williams, with live music by Darren Solomon.

The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant. Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos and https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant.

Additionally, check out Mark's "Extremely on YouTube" series, in which he explores platform-specific phenomena like channel types, vlogging, how-to videos, and trends like mukbang.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian who uses comedy to explore and demystify technology - Internet Explorers is his monthly live show where he takes sold-out houses (and thousands of live-streamers on Twitch) deep into a corner of the World Wide Web with comedians and Internet Experts to learn and laugh about everything from memes, Artificial Intelligence, and e-commerce to online dating, hacking, and the dark web.

Mark is joined each month by some of New York's most brilliant comedians from Comedy Central, SNL, and UCB; and technology experts from The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Atlantic.

Mark is additionally joined by composer Darren Solomon ("the band"), Rollie Williams ("the sidekick"), and Sam Reece ("the moderator").

Internet Explorers: "Influencers" will take place on December 20, 2019 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street). Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the door for $12.

Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/internet-explorers-influencers-12-20-2019





