Tilted Axes to Perform Strawberry Solstice For Make Music New York

Tilted Axes: Strawberry Solstice will perform on June 21st, 12 noon to 2pm. The performance begins and ends at Richard Tucker Park, W 66th Street and Broadway. The event is a foray into the neighborhood with stops at places of interest.

FREE PERFORMANCE!

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is an ensemble created in 2011 and led by composer Patrick Grant. Now in its 12th season, the project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by the traditions of urban street bands, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the conversation.

Tilted Axes perform exciting original compositions and a couple of unique arrangements of seasonal tunes, sonic structures comprised of burbling polyrhythms, and contemplative grooves for deep listeners. They will premiere a new piece, "Strawberry Solstice" and well as some surprises, it's a tilted tradition.

Electric Guitars: Gene Ardor, Jessica Dankowitz, Patrick Grant (director), John Halo, Liz Hogg, Howie Kenty, Diego Retana, Dmitri Shapira - Keytar: Dean Olsher - Electric Bass: Jeremy Nesse, Kevin Pfeiffer, Sarah Metivier Schadt - Percussion: Vince Caiafa, Roxan Jurkevich - Choreography: Christopher Caines - Production Support: Alex Lahoski, Keith Steimel, Leslie Stevens - Media Producer: Jocelyn Gonzales

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. We thank our performance partners Theater for the New City, Make Music New York, Strange Music Inc., Astor Place Hair Stylists, Sunlight Studios, and PianoPiano NYC.

Taking New Music Out Into The World - The 12th season of Tilted Axes is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Governor and the NY State Legislature, the ASCAP Plus+ Awards, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, but mostly through the generous support of you the public through our fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas.