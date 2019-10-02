Tiffany Mills Company Presents The World Premiere Of NOT THEN, NOT YET

Tiffany Mills Company returns to The Flea Theater with the world premiere of Not then, not yet, an evening-length work that explores states of transition and transformation. Performances are Wednesday-Saturday, November 13-16, at 7pm. The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street (between Church Street and Broadway), in Manhattan.

Choreographer Tiffany Mills's Not then, not yet, created in collaboration with Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón and French vocalist/composer Muriel Louveau, examines states of transition, drawing inspiration from the liminal space between endings and new beginnings. The artists' initial interest in liminality comes from Mary Shelley's life and early writing-specifically her examination of the threshold between creation and destruction, integration and isolation. Ruminating on what it means to be in between, the collaborators now look at portals and passageways through a 21st-century lens. Weaving movement, an electronic score, and live vocals, the artists map internal landscapes, as well as external ones (chairs are used as objects of comfort, support, options, and obstacles), as they consider the often surreal space one dwells in between past/future, young/old, and even life/death. Negrón's blend of electro-acoustics mixed with classical instrumentation and found sounds, Louveau's extreme vocal registers and neoclassical influences, and Mills's raw and unhinged movement create a kinetically charged world that speaks to the subconscious.

Not then, not yet features choreography by Tiffany Mills, dramaturgy by Mills's longtime collaborator Kay Cummings, original composition by Angelica Negrón and vocalist Muriel Louveau, lighting design by Chris Hudacs, and costumes by Pei-Chi Su. Not then, not yet is performed by Mills, Jordan Morley, Kenneth Olguin, Nikolas Owens, Emily Pope, and Mei Yamanaka.

Tickets are $20 (general) and $15 (students/seniors). Tickets for the company's benefit on Friday, November 15, are $50 (includes post-show reception). Tickets go on sale on October 14 and can be purchased by phone at 212-226-0051 or online at www.theflea.org.





