Tickets to MAMMA MIA! on Broadway To Go On Sale Tomorrow

Tickets for the Broadway return engagement of MAMMA MIA!, featuring the songs of ABBA, will go on sale to the general public tomorrow – Friday, March 14 – at 10:00AM ET.



MAMMA MIA! will resume performances at the Winter Garden Theatre, the original Broadway home of the musical, on Saturday, August 2, 2025. An opening night celebration will be held on Thursday, August 14. The limited engagement will play in New York for six months only, through Sunday, February 1, 2026. Casting for MAMMA MIA! on Broadway will be announced later.



MAMMA MIA! is Broadway’s ninth-longest running show of all time, playing a record-breaking 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden, where it opened in 2001, and then at the Broadhurst Theatre.



With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.



Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, MAMMA MIA! is the irresistible musical that has captured the hearts of millions, seen by over 70 million people across the world, and turned into two record-breaking movies.



On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money,” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.