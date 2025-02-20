Tickets on Sale For STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Benefit Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tickets are now available for Manhattan Theatre Club's special benefit performance of Cameron Mackintosh’s upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga. The event is set for April 2, 2025.

The evening will begin with a pre-show champagne reception at 5:00 PM, followed by a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at 6:00 PM at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). After the show, benefit ticket holders will enjoy an elegant seated dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (1221 Avenue of the Americas) joined by fellow theatre lovers and friends of Manhattan Theatre Club.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will officially open on Broadway on April 8, 2025, with previews beginning on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Every dollar raised will support MTC in producing a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals and developing new work with the most exciting artists in a dynamic, supportive environment.

Benefit Ticket & Table Pricing

Sponsor Benefit Table: $30,000

Sponsor Benefit Ticket: $3,000

Young Patron Benefit Ticket: $1,500

These tickets include both performance and dinner seating.

Performance Only Tickets

Performance Only Ticket: $500

Young Patron Performance Only Ticket: $250

*Young Patron level tickets are reserved for theatre lovers between the ages of 18 and 39.

For additional information or to RSVP, please contact Jonquil Schaller, Director of Special Events, at (212) 399-3000 x4147 or via email at jschaller@mtc-nyc.org.