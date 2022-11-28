Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today

Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Nov. 28, 2022  
Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today

Tickets for the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, will go on sale today at 12pm ET. Tickets, priced $59 to $99, are available at 2ST.com. Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater both offer generous loyalty programs with early access and the best seats at the best prices to their full seasons. More information at VineyardTheatre.org and 2ST.com.

A co-production between the two theater companies, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical WHITE GIRL IN DANGER from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER was originally developed by Vineyard Theatre as part of a multi-year residency for Michael R. Jackson.

Casting and complete creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.




Related Stories
Tickets For SHUCKED on Broadway Are on Sale Now Photo
Tickets For SHUCKED on Broadway Are on Sale Now
Tickets to Shucked, the new original musical comedy with book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn and score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, are now on sale to the general public.
Broadway Buying Guide: November 28, 2022 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: November 28, 2022
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, November 28, 2022.
ALMOST FAMOUS to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week Photo
ALMOST FAMOUS to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA This Week
The Broadway cast of Almost Famous will perform on Good Morning America this Thursday, December 1. The episode will also feature an appearance by Cameron Crowe, who wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics for the new musical based on his film of the same name.
THE LION KING Interpreter Removed From the Production For Being White Settles Case Photo
THE LION KING Interpreter Removed From the Production For 'Being White' Settles Case
Keith Wann, a sign-language interpreter who was removed from The Lion King on Broadway due to being white, has settled his federal discrimination case.

More Hot Stories For You


Mariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on BroadwayMariah Carey Joins the Producing Team of SOME LIKE IT HOT on Broadway
November 28, 2022

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
Photos: See New Images of Gaby Albo & More in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!Photos: See New Images of Gaby Albo & More in the National Tour of ON YOUR FEET!
November 28, 2022

See new production images from the brand new non-Equity national tour of the smash hit Broadway musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & Gloria Estefan.
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New MusicalsAndrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Announce Partnership to Develop New Musicals
November 28, 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber, composer of some of the world’s most famous musicals, and Michael Harrison, critically-acclaimed, award-winning international producer, announced the creation of a new musical theatre partnership to find and develop new musicals, and create new productions from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s momentous musical catalogue. 
Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale TodayTickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today
November 28, 2022

Tickets for the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s new musical, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, will go on sale. WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly.
Words From The Wings: Sushma Saha of 1776 Shares Backstage Must-Haves, and More!Words From The Wings: Sushma Saha of 1776 Shares Backstage Must-Haves, and More!
November 28, 2022

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Sushma Saha of 1776, who told us all about their backstage must-haves, favorite moments and more!
share