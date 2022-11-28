Tickets for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER To Go On Sale Today

Tickets for the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater, will go on sale today at 12pm ET. Tickets, priced $59 to $99, are available at 2ST.com. Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater both offer generous loyalty programs with early access and the best seats at the best prices to their full seasons. More information at VineyardTheatre.org and 2ST.com.

A co-production between the two theater companies, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical WHITE GIRL IN DANGER from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER was originally developed by Vineyard Theatre as part of a multi-year residency for Michael R. Jackson.

Casting and complete creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.