Tickets On Sale Friday the 13th for World Premiere of BEETLEJUICE in DC

Friday the 13th is widely considered to be an unlucky day. The National Theatre, however, is making sure that Friday, July 13, 2018 is a lucky one for theatergoers as tickets for the pre-Broadway world premiere of the new musical comedy BEETLEJUICE will go on sale that day at 10:00 AM. BEETLEJUICE comes to Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre for a 5-week limited engagement from October 14 thru November 18, 2018.

As of 10:00 AM on Friday, July 13, BEETLEJUICE tickets may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com or by calling 800-514-3849. The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) and choreographed by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), BEETLEJUICE features an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong) and a book by Scott Brown and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City). BEETLEJUICE is produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman)and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick).

It's showtime, folks! Beetlejuice is ruder, raunchier and frankly, more repellant than ever in this original musical based on Tim Burton's wonderfully demented film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits. Plus singing and dancing, of course.

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by two-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), costume design by six-time Tony Award winnerWilliam Ivey Long (The Producers), lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), sound design by four-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski (Frozen), projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), illusions byMichael Weber (Forrest Gump), musical direction by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Catie Davis is the Associate Director, Nancy Renee Braun is the Associate Choreographer and Jenny Gersten is the Line Producer.

This is the second consecutive year that the "Broadway at the National" season will open with a pre-Broadway world premiere, following last year's sold out run of MEAN GIRLS. This continues the National Theatre's long history as a home for world premieres of landmark musicals and pre-Broadway attractions.

