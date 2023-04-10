Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For South Street Seaport Museum's Schooner Pioneer And Tugboat W.O. Decker 2023 Sailing Season

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer!

Apr. 10, 2023  

South Street Seaport Museum announced the 2023 Sailing Season for the 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker, beginning May 24 and running through October. Tickets range from $15-$70 and are now on sale at Click Here.

It's almost time to explore New York Harbor. Tickets are now on sale for the full 2023 sailing season for both the 1885 schooner Pioneer and the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker.

Sail the New York Harbor on 1885 Schooner Pioneer

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's thrilling sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! From May through October, the Museum's daytime, sunset, and programmatic sails offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed vessel. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. But that's not all--as a guest on board, you'll have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back and relax as you soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck.

Take a Ride on 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! These 75-minute rides promise to be an unforgettable experience, as you explore the iconic New York Harbor and take in stunning views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Battery, and Governors Island. As you ride on this historic vessel, you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. And, as the only surviving example of its kind that invites you aboard, W.O. Decker offers a truly unique opportunity to step back in time and experience a golden age of seafaring. Tickets are now on sale to embark on a thrilling journey aboard W.O. Decker. This experience is particularly popular with families and boat enthusiasts!

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate a special occasion or impress your clients with an exciting corporate outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on Pioneer and W.O. Decker! These unique vessels provide the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event. Whether you're looking to host a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. Pioneer charters range from $2,000 to $3,750 for either a two- or three-hour sail, for up to 36 people. W.O. Decker charters are $1,100 for a 2-hour ride for up to 14 people. Early-bird discounts are available for bookings finalized by April 22. Book now and receive $200 off your sail on Pioneer or $100 off a trip aboard W.O. Decker. To reserve your group and book a custom charter experience today, contact charters@seany.org or visit seaportmuseum.org/charters.

Educational programs and field trips are also offered aboard both ships, and booking for school groups and summer camps are now open. Head into New York Harbor for an outdoor educational experience that your group will never forget. During a two- or three-hour sailing program, each group will enjoy one-of-a-kind activities such as hauling on ropes to raise sail, viewing the Statue of Liberty and other historic landmarks, and trawling for organisms from the bottom of the Harbor. Programs are custom-tailored to fit grade level, age groups, and curriculum, with pricing starting at $500. Scholarships are available, and Title I school groups are encouraged to apply. To learn more or to reserve your group today, contact education@seany.org.

Seaport Museum memberships include unlimited admission to museum exhibitions, invitations to special events, and great discounts year-round, including 20% off on W.O. Decker and Pioneer individual sailing tickets. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 12,000 students through education initiatives. To join the Museum as a member, visit seaportmuseum.org/membership.

Be sure to review the Museum's latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




