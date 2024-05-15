Tickets Now on Sale for Chelsea Music Festival 15th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chelsea Music Festival celebrates its 15th season with nine evenings of concerts, conversation, and tastings with musicians, visual artists, chefs from June 21-29, 2024 - festival tickets are on sale now! This summer Festival, led by Artistic Directors Melinda Lee Masur and Ken-David Masur presents "Connecting the Dots," which traces how music and art allow us to touch what seems intangible, repair what seems broken, and reimagine our interconnectedness with one another. The Festival will focus on the restorative powers of the arts as we examine ways that music and art both calm and reinvigorate the brain and nervous system. We will also explore together various neurological challenges and changes we can encounter in ourselves and our loved ones. Tickets range from $70-$85.

Festival concerts will explore these themes with World & US Premieres by Jacob Beranek (Charles Ives scholarship recipient), 2024 Composer-in-Residence Ania Vu (Tanglewood Festival of Contemporary Music), Tebogo Monnakgotla (Tanglewood Festival of Contemporary Music), Nicky Sohn ("Cool 100" by Houston CityBook Magazine), and Grammy award-winning Augusta Read Thomas. Ensembles featured include WindSync (#2 on 2022 Billboard Traditional Classical chart), string quartets Aizuri Quartet (Grammy nominated) and the Harlem Quartet, and The Lee Trio. Featured musicians include acclaimed trumpet player Caleb Hudson(former Canadian Brass), soprano Marisa Karchin, violinist Max Tan, and pianists Robert Fleitz and Andrea Lam. Works by Poulenc (125th), Smetana (200th), Fauré (100th anniversary of his death), Dvořák (120th anniversary of his death), Robert Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, John Williams, Jessie Montgomery, and Caroline Shaw will also be performed. The 15th season's jazz roster includes multi-Grammy award-winning bassist John Patitucci and Juno award-winning pianist Renee Rosnes, 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Helen Sung's Quartet, the Adam Birnbaum Trio playing from their critically-acclaimed Preludes album (Chelsea Music Festival Records), and Rogerio Boccato's Cardume Trio.

A solo art exhibit at High Line Nine will feature 2024 Visual Artist-in-Residence Kelly S. Williams. 2024 Culinary Artist-in-Residence Rachel Snyder will be featured at multiple concert receptions with collaborative creations.

2024 CHELSEA MUSIC FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Connecting the Dots- 15th Season Opening Night

Friday, June 21 at 7pm at Genesis House, 40A 10th Ave, NYC

World Premiere of A Night at Birdland by composer Nicky Sohn performed by WindSync

Featuring Aizuri Quartet, pianist Andrea Lam, violinist Max Tan

Chamber works by John Williams & Tebogo Monnakgotla

Performance of Dancing Stars by Augusta Read Thomas with conductor Ken-David Masur

My Super Awesome Brain | Family Event

Saturday, June 22 at 10:30am at Pier 57, 25 11th Avenue, NYC

10:30am - Family Event featuring WindSync

Jazz Doubleheader | Birnbaum & the Bach Preludes and Cardume Trio

Saturday, June 22 at 7pm at Genesis House, 40A 10th Ave, NYC

7pm - Preludes Album (Chelsea Music Festival Records label) featuring pianist Adam Birnbaum, percussionist Keita Ogawa (Snarky Puppy), bassist Matt Clohesy (Darcy James Argue's Secret Society) based on 12 preludes from Bach's Well-Tempered Clavier

8:45pm - Late Night with Cardume Trio featuring jazz percussionists Rogério Boccato (Orquestra Jazz Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo), Keita Ogawa, and Brazilian bassist Cleber Almeida

Festa Junina

Sunday, June 23 at 7pm at Pier 57, 25 11th Avenue, NYC

Traditional Brazilian Forró music to celebrate summer featuring percussionists Rogério Boccatoand Cleber Almeida, accordionist Vitor Goncalves, and vocalist Anne Boccato

Patitucci & Friends - Jazz, Song & Chamber Music

Monday, June 24 at 7pm at High Line Nine, 507 W. 27th Street, NYC

Jazz bassist John Patitucci and pianist Renee Rosnes

Austrian duo baritone Daniel Gutmann (prize winner at Elīna Garanča's ZukunftsStimmen) & pianist Maximilian Kromer (International Brahms Competition winner)

Featuring pianist Robert Fleitz (1st Prize in 2022 John Cage Award)

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

Midsummer Night Magic- Visions & Stories

Tuesday, June 25 at 7pm at Czech Center, 321 E. 73rd Street, NYC

Festival Pre-Concert Talk (6pm) with Dr. Carlos Diaz Salazar (Zuckerman Mind Brain Institute at Columbia University)

Selections from The Lee Trio album "Midsummer Night Magic" (Chelsea Music Festival Records label releasing June 2024)

Fern Flowers by Uljas Pulkkis

Five Trios by Edmund Finnis

Piano Trio No. 2 in F Major, Op. 80 by Robert Schumann

Fantasiestücke, Op. 88 by Robert Schumann

Austrian duo baritone Daniel Gutmann and pianist Maximilian Kromer performing Liederkreis Op. 24 by Robert Schumann

Pianist Robert Fleitz performing Märchentänze ("Dances from Fairytale") - III. A Skylark byThomas Ades

Performance of the Dumky Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166 by Antonín Dvořák (120th anniversary of his death)

Completed Resonances- Vu, Beranek, Fauré & Smetana

Wednesday, June 26 at 7pm at Czech Center, 321 E. 73rd Street, NYC

World Premiere commissioned by the Festival by Czech composer Jacob Beranek

Music by Ania Vu featuring soprano Marisa Karchin, pianist Robert Fleitz

Piano Trio in G Minor by Bedřich Smetana (200th anniversary) performed by pianist Andrea Lam, violinist Max Tan, and cellist Angela Lee

Piano Quartet No. 2 in G minor by Gabriel Fauré (100th anniversary of his death)

Closing Reception | 2024 Art Exhibition - Kelly S. Williams

Thursday, June 27 at 7pm at High Line Nine Gallery 8, 507 W. 27th Street, NYC

Closing Reception for Kelly S. Williams, 2024 Visual Artist-in-Residence

Art Exhibition open June 6-29 at High Line Nine

Featuring Harlem Quartet performing Jessie Montgomery and Dizzy Gillespie

Reimagined Gems- Vignettes Across Time

Friday, June 28 at 7pm at St. Paul's German Church, 315 W. 22nd Street, NYC

Festival Pre-Concert Talk (6pm) with Dr. Jessica Phillips-Silver (Growing Brains)

Featuring Harlem Quartet performing Caroline Shaw and Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel

World Premiere by Ania Vu featuring soprano Marisa Karchin

Pieces from trumpet player Caleb Hudson's 2024 album, Nothing Less, including Corelli arrangements

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

Superhero Brain | Family Event

Saturday, June 29 at 10:30am at St. Paul's German Church, 315 W. 22nd Street, NYC

10:30am - Family Event featuring family-friendly, interactive activities led by music neuroscience scholar Dr. Jessica Phillips-Silver (Growing Brains)

Festival Finale | Jazz Plasticity with Helen Sung

Saturday, June 29 at 7pm at DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37th Street, NYC

JazzPlasticity features the Helen Sung Quartet with pianist Helen Sung (2021 Guggenheim Fellow), drummer Kendrick Scott, saxophonist/clarinetist John Ellis, an bassist David Wong; this program was inspired by Helen's time as jazz artist-in-residence at the Columbia University Zuckerman Mind Brain Institute and in partnership with Arts & Minds.

Intermission talk by neuroscientist Dr. Sarah Woolley (Zuckerman Mind Brain Institute at Columbia University)

Reception curated by Chef Rachel Snyder

All programming subject to change