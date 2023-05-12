Three World Premieres & More Set for New York Theatre Workshop 2023/24 Season

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2023/24 Season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Patricia McGregor.

"When I dreamed of what this job would be, I visioned being able to say yes to audacious and impactful artists like Hansol Jung, Nathan Alan Davis, Mona Pirnot and Moisés Kaufman's Tectonic Theater Project" said Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. "I'm exhilarated by the range of their work that's simultaneously intimate and epic, rigorous and filled with love. I am humbled to make my first invitations and provocations to our community alongside these singular artists."

The 2023/24 season begins in Fall 2023 with the previously announced World Premiere of The Refuge Plays, by former 2050 Artistic Fellow and NYTW Usual Suspect Nathan Alan Davis (Nat Turner in Jerusalem) and directed by NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole).

Late at night, deep in the woods of southern Illinois, a ghost tells Gail she will die within the next 24 hours. So begins The Refuge Plays, an intergenerational saga that follows a single Black family over 70 years. Written by former 2050 Artistic Fellow and NYTW Usual Suspect Nathan Alan Davis and directed by NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor, this world-premiere production boldly reimagines what an American "family play" can be. Performances will begin in September 2023 at Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

The season continues on the NYTW stage with the World Premiere of Merry Me by 2050 Artistic Fellow & NYTW Usual Suspect Hansol Jung (Wolf Play), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Hurricane Diane).

Merry Me is an intoxicating queer cocktail of restoration comedy and the Greeks, served with a heavy garnish of ridiculous. On an island not far away from the vulnerable coasts of the enemy state, a mysterious blackout has left the Navy restless and itching for action. Lieutenant Shane Horne has occupied her time satisfying the libidinous needs of all the women on the base-including the jealous general's wife. But her own merries will not... come. Meanwhile a famed Angel re-descends to amend her previous prophesy, sending the Navy's psychiatrist on an epic quest to save humanity. Will the general discover the affair? Will the earth be saved? Will they ever be merry enough?

In Winter 2024, NYTW will present the World Premiere of I love you so much I could die, by NYTW Usual Suspect Mona Pirnot (Private) and directed by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony Award nominee Lucas Hnath (Red Speedo).



I love you so much I could die is part concert, part play, intricate and intimate, wry and tender, elemental and wholly unforgettable. Through monologues performed by a computer and songs performed by the playwright, NYTW Usual Suspect Mona Pirnot wrestles with the private and unspeakable in a very public way. NYTW Usual Suspect Lucas Hnath directs.

The 2023/24 season will conclude with Tectonic Theater Project's Here There Are Blueberries, co-written by NYTW Usual Suspect and Tony & Emmy Award nominee Moisés Kaufman (The Laramie Project), and Emmy Award nominee Amanda Gronich (The Laramie Project). Here There Are Blueberries is conceived & directed by Moisés Kaufman.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs-what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Performance schedules, casting and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.

A variety of 2023/24 Season membership packages are now on sale at Click Here or by calling 212-460-5475 (Monday-Friday 1PM-6PM).

New York Theatre Workshop

empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new writers alongside powerhouse playwrights, engage inimitable genre-shaping directors, and support emerging artists in the earliest days of their careers. We've mounted over 150 productions from artists whose work has shaped our very idea of what theatre can be, including Jonathan Larson's Rent; Tony Kushner's Slavs! and Homebody/Kabul; Doug Wright's Quills; Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life and Dirty Blonde; Paul Rudnick's The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told and Valhalla; Martha Clarke's Vienna: Lusthaus; Will Power's The Seven and Fetch Clay, Make Man; Caryl Churchill's Mad Forest, Far Away, A Number and Love and Information; Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's Aftermath; Rick Elice's Peter and the Starcatcher; Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová and Enda Walsh's Once; David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus; Dael Orlandersmith's The Gimmick and Forever; Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me; Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play; Kristina Wong's Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord; Aleshea Harris's On Sugarland; and eight acclaimed productions directed by Ivo van Hove. NYTW's productions have received a Pulitzer Prize, 25 Tony Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and numerous Obie, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. NYTW is represented on Broadway with Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown, developed with and directed by Rachel Chavkin; and the upcoming Broadway engagement of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at Click Here.

