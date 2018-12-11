Three Weeks Left To Vote For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Voting continues for three more weeks for the BWW Cabaret Awards!



The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.



This marks the first year of the Best Burlesque Show or Act, Best Drag Artist or Impersonator, Best Major Recording, and Best Revue/Group Show categories. Additionally, all previously-gendered categories, including Best Show, have been combined. These changes changes and additions are meant to reflect the diverse and ever-changing landscape of the industry and give recognition to local performers who have not previously been eligible.



Nominations were both reader-submitted and chosen by BWW Cabaret's editing and reviewing staff to best represent and honor the wide range of talent New York's cabaret scene has to offer. After the nomination period ended on October 31, the list was proofed for eligibility and errors.



Voting will run through December 31, 2018, and winners will be announced in January! Check out the current standings below!

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Company XIV 32%

The Pink Room Burlesque 28%

Le Scandal 15%

Best Debut Show

Tim Cahill - IT'S ABOUT TIM(E)! - Don't Tell Mama, Pangea 22%

Sierra Rein - RUNNING IN PLACE - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 20%

Deborah Zecher - ON PURPOSE - Don't Tell Mama 18%

Best Director

Robbie Rozelle - BEING GREEN, Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM - Various 18%

Jeff Harnar - MARGO SINGS MERCER, MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 - Various 16%

Sondra Lee - #SONDHEIMMONTAGE - Various 13%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Rick Skye 30%

Randy Roberts 20%

Jackie Cox 17%

Best Duo Show

Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch - SNOWFALL - Birdland 30%

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery - TWO LOST SOULS - Cafe Carlyle 22%

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - #SONDHEIMMONTAGE - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 19%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Veronica Swift 18%

Gabrielle Stravelli 18%

Michelle Dowdy 16%

Best Major Recording

Jessica Vosk - WILD AND FREE 46%

Carole J. Bufford - ALL BY MYSELF 15%

Marissa Mulder - TWO TICKETS LEFT 10%

Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show

Justin Vivian Bond - BOYS IN THE TREES - Joe's Pub 29%

Justin Sayre - Justin Sayre'S GAY-B-C'S: A BRIEF HISTORY OF GAY CULTURE IN 5 PARTS - Joe's Pub 22%

Lady Rizo - LADY, LADY, LADY - Joe's Pub 22%

Best Musical Director

Bobby Peaco - TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY - Various 26%

Tracy Stark - BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL, ON PURPOSE - Various 16%

Tedd Firth - MARGO SINGS MERCER, CONFOUND ME: SONGS IN SEARCH OF SOMETHING - Various 13%

Best Revue/Group Show

Various - INTO THE WOODS IN CONCERT - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 36%

Various - THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT - Feinstein's/54 Below 21%

Various - SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland 15%

Best Show

Michael Kirk Lane - GLASS HALF FULL - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Meg Flather - BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Jeff Macauley - WHERE DID THE GENTLEMAN GO? : THE SONGS OF BOBBY TROUP AND THE LIFE OF SCOTTY BOWERS - Pangea 12%

Best Show, Celebrity

Jessica Vosk - BEING GREEN - Feinstein's/54 Below 24%

Alan Cumming - LEGAL IMMIGRANT - Cafe Carlyle, Joe's Pub 22%

Marilyn Maye - 90 AT LAST! - Feinstein's/54 Below 20%

Best Special Event (Multiple)

WAITRESS SINGS Sara Bareilles - The Green Room 42 34%

BERNSTEIN: 100 YEARS - A CENTENNIAL SHOW - The Green Room 42 23%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND SINGS AHRENS & FLAHERTY - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Best Special Event (Solo)

Maureen McGovern - A 45TH ANNIVERSARY 'POSEIDON ADVENTURE' PAJAMA PARTY - Birdland 31%

Robbie Rozelle - BUSTIN' OUT ON PRIDE WEEKEND - Feinstein's/54 Below 15%

Molly Pope - LIVE AT Carnegie Hall AT The Duplex - The Duplex 14%

Best Tribute Show

Helane Blumfield - TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH Tom Jones AND Neil Diamond - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 27%

Ann Hampton Callaway - THE Linda Ronstadt SONGBOOK - Feinstein's/54 Below 22%

Judy Collins - A LOVE LETTER TO Stephen Sondheim - Cafe Carlyle, Joe's Pub 17%

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

54 SINGS - Feinstein's/54 Below 26%

Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 19%

BROADWAY SESSIONS - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 16%

Best Vocalist

Natalie Douglas 17%

Carole J. Bufford 12%

Michael Kirk Lane 11%



Here are this year's nominees in all categories:



Best Burlesque Show or Act:

Bartschland Follies

Company XIV

Le Scandal

Switch n' Play

The Pink Room Burlesque

The Plume Revue



Best Debut Show:

Margo Brown, MARGO SINGS MERCER (Don't Tell Mama)

Tim Cahill, IT'S ABOUT TIM(E)! (Don't Tell Mama, Pangea)

Bradley Jones, DR. BRADLEY'S FABULOUS FUNCTIONAL NARCISSISM (Don't Tell Mama)

Sierra Rein, RUNNING IN PLACE (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Christopher Whipple, F@&K IT, YES! (Don't Tell Mama)

Deborah Zecher, ON PURPOSE (Don't Tell Mama)



Best Director:

Scott Barnes, WRITTEN IN BRITAIN

James Beaman, RUNNING IN PLACE

Jeff Harnar, MARGO SINGS MERCER, MY SHIP - SONGS FROM 1941

Barry Kleinbort, #IBLAMEPALEO, MAD FOR ROMANCE

Sondra Lee, #SONDHEIMMONTAGE

Tanya Moberly, A THOUSAND BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Jay Rogers, GLASS HALF FULL

Robbie Rozelle, BEING GREEN, Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM

Lennie Watts, ON PURPOSE, BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL



Best Drag Artist or Impersonator:

Jackie Cox

Doris Dear

Robin Kradles

Randy Roberts

Rick Skye

Jan Sport



Best Duo Show:

Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch, SNOWFALL (Birdland)

Ilene Graff and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, TOGETHER AGAIN FOR THE FIRST TIME (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Barb Jungr and John McDaniel, 1968 - LET THE SUN SHINE IN (Joe's Pub, Birdland)

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, TWO LOST SOULS (Cafe Carlyle)

George Salazar and Joe Iconis, TWO-PLAYER GAME (Feinstein's/54 Below)

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar, #SONDHEIMMONTAGE (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)



Best Jazz Vocalist:

Danny Bacher

Michelle Dowdy

Gregory Generet

Tammy McCann

Catherine Russell

Gabrielle Stravelli

Veronica Swift

Brianna Thomas

Dorian Woodruff

Nicole Zuraitis



Best Major Recording:

Michele Brourman, THE PRICE OF LOVE

Carole J. Bufford, ALL BY MYSELF

Stearns Matthews, DECEMBER SONGS

Marieann Meringolo, BETWEEN YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW - THE SONGS OF ALAN & Marilyn Bergman

Marissa Mulder, TWO TICKETS LEFT

Jessica Vosk, WILD AND FREE



Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show:

Justin Vivian Bond, BOYS IN THE TREES (Joe's Pub)

Rachelle Garniez, NYC SERENADES (Pangea)

Lady Rizo, LADY, LADY, LADY (Joe's Pub)

Justin Sayre, Justin Sayre'S GAY-B-C'S: A BRIEF HISTORY OF GAY CULTURE IN 5 PARTS (Joe's Pub)

Max Vernon, Existential Life Crisis Lullaby (Joe's Pub)



Best Musical Director:

Tex Arnold, HOLLYWOOD PARTY, WHERE DID THE GENTLEMAN GO?

John M. Cook, COME RAIN OR COME SHINE, ONLY FROM THE HEART CAN YOU TOUCH THE SKY

Tedd Firth, MARGO SINGS MERCER, CONFOUND ME: SONGS IN SEARCH OF SOMETHING

William TN Hall, GLASS HALF FULL

Ian Herman, MY SHIPS: SONGS FROM 1941

Bobby Peaco, TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY

Tracy Stark, BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL, ON PURPOSE

Matthew Martin Ward, Sally Darling SINGS Beatrice Little

Bill Zeffiro, RUNNING IN PLACE, F@CK IT YES!



Best Revue/Group Show:

THE DONNY NOVA BAND FEATURING JULIA TROJAN (Birdland)

INTO THE WOODS IN CONCERT (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Joe Iconis AND FAMILY (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT (Feinstein's/54 Below)

STEPHANIE'S CHILD (The Green Room 42)

SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS (Birdland)



Best Show:

Dawn Derow, MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Meg Flather, BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL (Don't Tell Mama)

Renee Katz, ONLY FROM THE HEART CAN YOU TOUCH THE SKY (Don't Tell Mama)

Michael Kirk Lane, GLASS HALF FULL (Don't Tell Mama)

Barbara Lowin, WRITTEN IN BRITAIN (Don't Tell Mama)

Jeff Macauley, WHERE DID THE GENTLEMAN GO? : THE SONGS OF BOBBY TROUP AND THE LIFE OF SCOTTY BOWERS (Pangea)

Karen Oberlin, CONFOUND ME: SONGS IN SEARCH OF SOMETHING (The Triad, Birdland)

Gretchen Reinhagen, #IBLAMEPALEO (Don't Tell Mama)

Amy Beth Williams, A THOUSAND BEAUTIFUL THINGS (Don't Tell Mama)



Best Show, Celebrity:

Lucie Arnaz, I GOT THE JOB: SONGS FROM MY MUSICAL PAST (Birdland)

Alan Cumming, LEGAL IMMIGRANT (Cafe Carlyle, Joe's Pub)

Lena Hall, THE ART OF THE AUDITION: FROM FALLING APART TO NAILING THE PART (Cafe Carlyle)

Murray Hill, ABOUT TO BREAK (Joe's Pub)

Marilyn Maye, 90 AT LAST! (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Eva Noblezada, GIRL NO MORE (The Green Room 42)

Frances Ruffelle, LIVE(S) IN NEW YORK (The Green Room 42)

Kathleen Turner, FINDING MY VOICE (Cafe Carlyle)

Jessica Vosk, BEING GREEN (Feinstein's/54 Below)



Best Special Event (Solo):

Adrienne Danrich, LOVE & TROUBLE (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Julie Halston, LIFE, DEATH & FILLER (Birdland)

Ellyn Marie Marsh, I'M SORRY...WHAT? (Joe's Pub, The Green Room 42)

Maureen McGovern, A 45TH ANNIVERSARY "POSEIDON ADVENTURE" PAJAMA PARTY (Birdland)

Molly Pope, LIVE AT Carnegie Hall AT The Duplex (The Duplex)

T. Oliver Reid, DISTINGUÉ...THE SONGS OF THE SALOON SINGER (Birdland)

Robbie Rozelle, BUSTIN' OUT ON PRIDE WEEKEND (Feinstein's/54 Below)



Best Special Event (Multiple):

BERNSTEIN: 100 YEARS - A CENTENNIAL SHOW (The Green Room 42)

ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS, AND RAGING QUEENS, FEAT. Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Emily Skinner & MORE (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Jenn Colella AND Chilina Kennedy: CALL IT LOVE (Birdland)

MILLION DOLLAR REUNION (Birdland)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND SINGS AHRENS & FLAHERTY (Feinstein's/54 Below)

THE SONG MAKES A SPACE (Joe's Pub)

WAITRESS SINGS Sara Bareilles (The Green Room 42)



Best Tribute Show:

Helane Blumfield, TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH Tom Jones AND Neil Diamond (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Ann Hampton Callaway, THE Linda Ronstadt SONGBOOK (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Judy Collins, A LOVE LETTER TO Stephen Sondheim (Cafe Carlyle, Joe's Pub)

Melissa Errico, Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Marieann Meringolo, BETWEEN YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW: THE SONGS OF ALAN & Marilyn Bergman (Feinstein's/54 Below)

Vivian Reed, Vivian Reed SINGS Lena Horne (Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42)

Josephine Sanges, COME RAIN OR COME SHINE (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

Tammy Faye Starlite, SHE COMES IN COLORS - CELEBRATING THE JAGGER-RICHARDS SONGBOOK WITH THEIR SATANIC MAJESTIES REQUEST (Pangea)

Lisa Viggiano, Lisa Viggiano SINGS BRUCE (Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex)



Best Variety Show or Recurring Series:

AT THIS PERFORMANCE... (The Green Room 42)

BROADWAY SESSIONS (The Laurie Beechman Theatre)

CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE 2018 (Don't Tell Mama)

54 SINGS (Feinstein's/54 Below)

GROOVIN' ON A SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH Woody Regan & Ann McCormack (Don't Tell Mama)

Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY (Birdland)

THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher (Birdland)

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT! (Don't Tell Mama)

SALON (Etcetera Etcetera)

SALTY BRINE: THE LIVING RECORD COLLECTION (Pangea)



Best Vocalist:

Carole J. Bufford

Dawn Derow

Natalie Douglas

Meg Flather

Renee Katz

Michael Kirk Lane

Jeff Macauley

Karen Oberlin

Josephine Sanges

Corinna Sowers Adler



CORRECTION: The original version of this article and nominations list included Bradley Jones's show, DR. BRADLEY'S FABULOUS FUNCTIONAL NARCISSISM, in the Best Show category. The show is Bradley Jones's debut show. He is now listed in the Best Debut Show category.

