Find a Theatre Job in This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 7/29/2021

Temp Jobs - Creative: Strong Black Female Lead for Strange Fruit: The Hip-Hopera Short Musical Film (Non-Union)

STORY: Strange Fruit: The Hip-hopera is casting for a dynamic actress for the lead role of LASHELLE ROBINSON (age 25-45 to play 28-year-old). Looking for an African-American actress (preferably darker-skinned) who can sing Broadway style, rap (preferably), and move. Although this is a short musical film, we are looking for an actress with musical theater background. STORY: Strange Fruit: The Hip-hopera is a an independent, out-of-pocket, hip-hop musical short film about racial reconciliation. Th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Senior Manager

About Us: Laguna Playhouse, a nationally acclaimed, non-profit, professional theatre located steps away from the Pacific Ocean in the charming arts colony of Laguna Beach, CA seeks a full-time Ticketing Services Senior Manager. Reporting to the CFO/CTO and working in collaboration with all department heads, the Ticketing Services Senior Manager will lead the Playhouse's Ticketing Department customer service team and be a Super User supporting the use of Tessitura at the Playhouse. About th... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Communications Manager

ALJP Consulting seeks a Digital Communications Manager to implement and manage the firm's digital communications strategy. We are looking for an independent worker who has excellent communication skills, is detail oriented, can meet deadlines and is passionate about equity, diversity, and inclusion in the arts and culture sector. Your Areas of Accountability Communications - With ALJP leadership, develop and execute digital communication strategy to increase brand awareness and online prese... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) - Managing Director

Organization A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) is a groundbreaking artistic incubator where artistic ambition and civic engagement unite. ACT envisions a world where the power of theatre expands our collective understanding of community and our own humanity. Since its founding in 1965, ACT has continuously made a significant contribution to the vitality of Seattle's downtown neighborhood and arts community. ACT was Seattle's first theatre dedicated to producing contemporary plays and, in this commi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Description Job Title: Company Manager Department: Production Reports To: Producing Director FLSA Status: Non-Exempt, Annual Full-time Pay Tier: 5 Compensation: $39,520-$42,000/year, competitive benefits package including health insurance, dental insurance, voluntary supplemental benefits, 401(k), vacation, sick time, personal time, and paid holidays. Desired Start Date: As soon as practicable Summary: The Company Manager is the principal liaison between the artists and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Brown/Trinity Technical Director

Description Job Title: Brown/Trinity Technical Director Department: MFA Reports To: Brown/Trinity Production Manager FLSA Status: Exempt, Seasonal Full-time Pay Tier: 5 Salary: $40,000/year, competitive benefits package including health insurance, dental insurance, voluntary supplemental benefits, 401(k), vacation, sick time, personal time, and paid holidays. Desired Start Date: August 1, 2021 Summary: Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs is seeking a full-time, seasonal Technic... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis - Managing Director

Organization The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) debuted in 1966, originally in partnership with Webster University at the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts. Since that time, The Rep has become a prominent arts organization in St. Louis and has received national recognition for its artistic work with its mainstage productions and the Imaginary Theater Company for youth. The Rep seeks to present a wide array of theatrical styles and periods within their programming and view... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR

HERE ARTS CENTER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curiou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: BUSINESS MANAGER

Inside Broadway, a NYC based arts and education non profit, requires a FT Business Manger immediately. Position requires a business degree with 2-3 years accounting experience. Must be familiar with ADP Payroll Systems, general bookkeeping and financial reporting. Knowledge of NYC government contracts desirable. Send resume and cover letter to; Michael Presser, Executive Director, Inside Broadway; mpresser@insidebroadway.org. No phone calls please.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Production Manager

The McKittrick Hotel, home of Sleep No More, Gallow Green, Manderley Bar, and The Club Car is seeking a full time Associate Production Manager. Reporting to the Director of Production, this new position will aid in managing all aspects of current and new productions for multiple event spaces within the venue from start to finish. A successful candidate understands all aspects of theatrical production - scenery, costumes, lighting, sound, stage management, etc - and the ways they work togeth... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: JODI PURDY CASTING ROLES IN ORIGINAL MUSICAL

BOSTON MASSACHUSETTS COMPANY seeks non-union performers for a live theatrical performance. A modest stipend is available to all performers. The Glassblower's Daughter: An American Fairy Tale We need to fill the following roles for the world-premiere of our original musical: George, the Glassblower (Male, Lyric baritone Bb2-E4) A man with a hardened heart, 40s; Sandy's father. George spent years as an indentured servant. He enjoyed a brief period of happiness in his life, but it was taken ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Manager

About New York City Children's Theater: New York City Children's Theater (formerly Making Books Sing) is a nonprofit organization that creates original, entertaining and enriching theater for young audiences and adults to enjoy together. Our mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. We reach children and their communities with a wide range of programming, including full-scale productions, small tou... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Core Ensemble's "Ain't I a Woman" and "Unbought" Season tour 2022

Core Ensemble Michael Parola, prod.; Jenyvette Vega, casting dir. PRODUCTION DESCRIPTION Casting Core Ensemble's 2022 season. Season includes "Ain't I A Woman" & "Unbought" (Kim Hines, writer. Runs Jan- Mar with a possible extension) The Core Ensemble is a Multicultural Chamber Music Theatre touring company centered on educational plays performed by a solo actor with a chamber trio of percussion, cello & piano. REHEARSAL AND PRODUCTION DATES & LOCATIONS Season rehearses in NYC ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager

About Second Stage Second Stage Theater produces work entirely by 21st century American playwrights both on and off Broadway. Dedicated to adventurous contemporary plays and musicals, bold new interpretations, and unique theatrical experiences, the work at Second Stage reflects diversity and inclusiveness. Through the discovery of emerging talent and the commissioning of new work, Second Stage nurtures future generations of theater artists and welcomes a theatergoing audience of all backgrou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager (Full-Time)

This position reports to the Company Manager and will assist the Company Manager in all things Company Management related. Tasks to include, but are not limited to managing artist housing; administrative tasks such as making copies, collecting documents, and recording expenses; coordinating and meeting with contractors and vendors; driving guest artists to/from the airport, grocery store, etc.; and general errand running. This position is expected to live on-site at the artist housing and sha... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 2021 SETC Fall Professional Auditions

Seeking participants for the 2021 SETC Fall Professional Auditions. The 2021 Fall Professional Auditions are traditionally held each year as live auditions, however as a result of Covid-19, the process has been altered to introduce online video auditions to increase the opportunities for those who are not able or willing to travel or attend in person. About the hiring companies: "A wide variety of theatre and entertainment companies from across the nation come to SETC for their casting/hiring... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Exhibition Attendants

Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage and Screen is seeking Exhibit Attendants who will serve as on-the-floor ambassadors and facilitate all interactions with guests. Duties include: Ticketed entry Providing information Monitoring displays Ensuring the safety of all guests Ideal Candidates would have the following: Knowledge of costume industry, theatre industry, and the projects represented in the exhibition Previous experience as a guide, host, or brand representative... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Head Wig and Make-up Artisan

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background in wigs, hair styling and make-up for the position of Head Wig and Make-up Artisan. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that averages around 35 weeks of full-time work in a typical season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. This position requires someone who is knowledgeable about wig construction and styling, skilled in makeup application for a variety of sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager - Temporary Part Time

Production Manager - Temporary (roughly mid-October through mid-January), Part-time (average of 15-20 hours per week, will fluctuate depending on phase of production) The Production Manager is responsible for all aspects of physical production for AfterWork Theater's ongoing productions. For the fall of 2021 this will entail at least one Mainstage Musical, one "Sing Out" Musical Revue, and one "Holiday Sing-a-Ling" as well as pre-production preparation for the 2022 Winter season. The PM is re... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production and Venue Operations

. JOB CLASSIFICATION: Exempt and Full-Time REPORTS TO: Managing Director SCHEDULING: Varies based on production and performance schedules JOB OVERVIEW: Chelsea Factory is looking to engage a Director of Production who will collaborate with creative and administrative teams to supervise all aspects of the technical production process for artists in residence, presentations, and external rentals. The Director of Production should have an entrepreneurial mindset with an ability to develo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Flowers on the Moon

Seeking one Director and one Dramaturg/Script Consultant for 8-week development. Commitment includes 5 total in-person/Zoom table reads/discussions (3 hrs each) starting late July (first reading, Aug. 3rd.) through early Sept. Current schedules dates are 8/3, 8/12, 8/26, 9/2 & 9/10. All in-person readings will be held in NYC. Feedback and discussion from each reading will help inform script edits for subsequent reading. We're looking for collaborators to bring their thoughts, critique... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Do you have the rare combination of a creative soul, a business mind, and the ability to immediately inspire trust in others? Do you naturally mobilize others to join you in pursuits of excellence? Do you dream of leading a team of staff and volunteers in bringing new energy and vitality to one of the country's oldest community theatres to sustain its position as a flagship arts organization in the Harrisburg PA Capital Region? If so, Theatre Harrisburg is looking for you! Theatre Harrisburg... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Directors and Choreographers at Helen Hayes Youth Theatre

Helen Hayes Youth Theatre (HHYT) is seeking directors and choreographers for their fall season and possibly beyond, to direct or choreograph musical theatre productions with children ages 5-17. Rehearsals will take place on weekends from September thru December (exact dates and times TBD), in Rockland County, NY, about 45 minutes outside of NYC. ABOUT THE HELEN HAYES YOUTH THEATRE: For over 20 years, the Helen Hayes Youth Theatre has committed itself to providing a safe space where young... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for "The 39 Steps" this Fall

Auditions are accepted electronically for this production. To audition please go to www.StageRightMTC.org/auditions to submit an audition. For Auditions please prepare a 1-2 Minute comedic monologue. Auditions open until August 14th at midnight. ​ROLES AVAILABLE -Richard Hannay: A handsome man bored to tears with his simple life. Smart and Charming, Hannay is the "classic" leading man. British. -Annabella/Pamela/Margaret: The actor portraying these roles should be confident in playing... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Theater Emory Non-Union Professional Casting Notice for Undergraduate Research Project

Theater Emory Non-Union Professional Casting Notice for Undergraduate Research Project, details here: http://theater.emory.edu/home/get-involved/professional-auditions.html... (more)