This Week's New Theater Jobs - Digital Marketing, Company Manager, Box Office & More

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions for "The 39 Steps" this Fall

Auditions are accepted electronically for this production. To audition please go to www.StageRightMTC.org/auditions to submit an audition. For Auditions please prepare a 1-2 Minute comedic monologue. Auditions open until August 14th at midnight. ​ROLES AVAILABLE -Richard Hannay: A handsome man bored to tears with his simple life. Smart and Charming, Hannay is the "classic" leading man. British. -Annabella/Pamela/Margaret: The actor portraying these roles should be confident in playing... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Theater Emory Non-Union Professional Casting Notice for Undergraduate Research Project

Theater Emory Non-Union Professional Casting Notice for Undergraduate Research Project, details here: http://theater.emory.edu/home/get-involved/professional-auditions.html... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Production

The Director of Production will serve as the primary technical liaison between BMP and its collaborators - including composers, directors, music directors, designers, production staff, venues, presenters, and external vendors. They will be responsible for advancing technical needs for all BMP touring and world premiere productions as well as ongoing operational duties. The Director of Production oversees a staff of a full-time Production Manager, part-time Associate Production Manager, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Assistant - Christmas Carol

Job Summary Seeking a responsible, self-motivated, flexible, and knowledgeable Teaching Assistant to join our production of Christmas Carol. Christmas Carol is a production of Raue Center for the Arts educational SAGE on STAGE program and will run December 4th through December 12th, 2021 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. This position requires attendance all rehearsals and all performances. Housing and transportation will not be provided. Local area candidates prefer... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Teaching Assistant -

Job Summary Seeking a responsible, self-motivated, flexible, and knowledgeable Teaching Assistant to join our production of Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! Jr. Schoolhouse Rock is a production of Raue Center for the Arts educational SAGE on STAGE program and will run October 9th through October 17th, 2021 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. This position requires attendance at all rehearsals and all performances. Housing and transportation will not be provided. Local area candida... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Ghost of Christmas Present

Sage Studio, the resident theatre education program at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake, IL, seeks one actor for the role of Ghost of Christmas Present/Dilber/Charity 1/etc. in their upcoming production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A HOLIDAY PANTOMIME. A Christmas Carol is a production of Raue Center for the Arts' educational SAGE on STAGE program and will run December 4th through December 12th, 2021 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. Adult actors are considered ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music Director,

Seeking a responsible, self-motivated, flexible, and knowledgeable Music Director to join our production of Christmas Carol. Christmas Carol is a production of Raue Center for the Arts educational SAGE on STAGE program and will run December 4th through December 12th, 2021 at Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake, IL. This position requires attendance at auditions, all rehearsals, and all performances. Housing and transportation will not be provided. Local area candidates preferred... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Director

BROADWAY AT THE NATIONAL (NATIONAL THEATRE GROUP) Marketing Director The National Theatre, managed by Nederlander and located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., is the nation's oldest venue still presenting touring Broadway. The Broadway at The National marketing department seeks a highly motivated, detail-oriented individual with arts marketing experience to serve as its Marketing Director. Duties will include: • Marketing Leadership: o Manage and supervise local marketing team... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Video Producer

The Video Content Producer is someone who loves filmmaking and understands Chicago theatre. We take great pride in our brand recognition and this role is critical to maintaining our voice and aesthetic across multiple platforms. Under the guidance of Steppenwolf's Creative Director, we are looking to add a team member to execute, sustain and grow our original content. This highly creative position will also play a key role in welcoming back our patrons to live performances in our stunning new A... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: REVOLUTION Stage Manager

REVOLUTION a new play premiering in October at the Tank Theatre is looking for a stage manager and a lighting designer. REVOLUTION is set in Cairo, Egypt during the 2011 and 2013 protests. We follow a Masika (an Egyptian doctor) and Joseph (an American journalist), a young couple, as they navigate the trauma and grief of living through life changing events. Events that culminate in the Rabaa Square massacre in the summer of 2013. The play is told in three Acts: Act 1 is from Masika's perspe... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Primary Stages New Writers Group! Application Now Open!

Echoes Writers Group at Primary Stages is a year-long, educational program focused on finding, nurturing, and amplifying the voices of women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists. Echoes will be a place for writers to find, develop and amplify their voice in a supportive and creative community that grows together. Led by the artistic team at Primary Stages, the group is comprised of writers who are just starting to discover their voice and build their craft, particularly those who a... (more)

Classes / Instruction: New York Regional Round 2021 OSAKA International Music cComcpeptition

This is an International Music Competition this year.

Not exact the "work" but if you will be chosen the winners you get the prize of money. The details here ;http://www.newyorkosaka.website Try to expand your possibility!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Marketing Manager. This position requires a minimum of 3 years of experience in a performing arts organization, or comparable experience. With over 10,000 Subscribers and various package types from traditional subscription packages (Steppenwolf "classic membership") to Virtual and Flexible memberships ("Black Card" and "RED"), this position drives conversation about the evolution of Steppenwolf's Subscription offerin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Assistant

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the full-time position of Digital Marketing Assistant to meet the organization's growing need for digital excellence. This role reports to the Senior Digital Marketing Manager and supports the organization's day-to-day digital marketing needs. The ideal candidate will have experience in a) website content management, b) email marketing, c) managing deadline-driven projects d) KPI analysis. Areas of Responsibility: Website • Create,... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Auditions for The Murder Mystery Co in Minneapolis

American Immersion Theater has an open casting call in the area that can help you land your next gig. If you are interested in joining our team, show us your improvisation and acting skills at one of our upcoming open casting calls. We will review your acting skills and consider you for one of our many character roles. We offer competitive pay and training along with a flexible schedule. Read on to learn more about our acting jobs in Minneapolis.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CASTING - Prince Caspian in The Little Mermaid

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre (Bridgeport, CT) is seeking one Non- Equity male performer for the role of Prince Caspian in their original adaptation of THE LITTLE MERMAID. Should be 20s-30s and must sing and dance very well. Please note: This is an original TYA adaptation, and NOT the Disney version. This role is also part of a remount of a production that was shut down due to Covid. Dates of Production: Opening - October 23 Closing - November 14 Rehearsals - Monday through Thursday ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Directors for Upcoming Virtual Productions View Your Job Post

NextStage is currently seeking two directors to lead upcoming virtual productions detailed below. More details on responsibilities will be discussed in interviews and agreed upon with the hired artist. Both shows will have relatively short rehearsal processes. All tech needs will be provided by the producer during tech rehearsals and shows. We are accepting applications from anywhere in North America. TO APPLY Email director@nextstageco.com with a resume and for availability between now a... (more)

Internships - Creative: Kitchen Theatre Company 2021-2022 Season Fellowships

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. Fellows are in residence for an entire season (August-June). Housing and a weekly stipend ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

What We Are Looking For The Department of Theatre Arts seeks a costume professional to join our design and technology team. The Assistant Costume Shop Manager supports all functions of the costume shop and serves as first hand for our season of productions-cutting and constructing garments, completing alterations, and keeping notes on project progress. The position also manages departmental costume stock for rental across the department and by outside entities. Additionally, the Assistant C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: MIT Theater Arts is Launching a Search for Director of Production!

Position The MIT Music and Theater Arts Section is seeking a full-time Director of Production who will coordinate the production cohort (currently comprising two technical instructors: one in Sound Design and the other in Lighting and Video Design) to ensure the smooth realization of all production aspects for Theater Arts events including faculty-led performances, student productions, workshops, readings, lectures, exhibitions and creative residencies. Responsibilities The Director o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Director of Production

Position The MIT Music and Theater Arts Section is seeking a full-time Director of Production who will coordinate the production cohort (currently comprising two technical instructors: one in Sound Design and the other in Lighting and Video Design) to ensure the smooth realization of all production aspects for Theater Arts events including faculty-led performances, student productions, workshops, readings, lectures, exhibitions and creative residencies. Responsibilities The Directo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the CEO + Producing Artistic Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Pla... (more)