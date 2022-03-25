This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/25/2022

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/24/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Audition - ProArteDanza Company

ProArteDanza is seeking professional contemporary/ballet dancers for their Toronto 2022 Season. Candidates must be available during the months of May, June, July, October and November. We welcome dancers of every identity and encourage artists who identify as First Nations, Inuit, Métis, Black, People of Colour, and those of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. ProArteDanza is a repertory contemporary dance company which challenges and inspires our artists and our audience through bold new work and in... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: IT GETS BITTER - A ONE ACT DRAMADY FOR A DRAG QUEEN + PIANIST

***Looking for a non-union New-York based Actor-Pianist*** . Hey folks, posting here in search of a male identifying actor who can play piano. . The gig: ~3 weeks of rehearsals in New York City, and 1 performance in the Jewish Queen Arts Festival in Baltimore, on June 15th. . The pay: $1000 total. . Some background: "It Gets Bitter" - is a one act dramady about conversion therapy, coming out and acceptance within the family and the Jewish community. The play is based on "Abbi Gezunt:... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant or Associate Professor/Production Supervisor--PAPD

Pace University is ranked the #1 private, four-year college in the nation for upward economic mobility by Harvard University's Opportunity Insights, evidence of the transformative education the University provides. Position Overview: The Pace School of Performing Arts (PPA) is seeking a full-time Assistant or Associate Clinical Professor to teach stage craft courses (independently or collaboratively) and maintain a high level of support for the artistic production and academic goals of PPA ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Pan Asian Rep is in search of a Technical Director for new play premiere at the Mezzanine Theatre. Tech/Load in: April 5 - 11. Strike: May 1 & 2 (half days). Must be well-versed in time-management, dealing with grids, working with outside scenic vendors, leading a crew, and must be fully vaxxed. Cheers! ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP | SEASON 2022/23 NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP 79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003 212-780-9037 adminfellowship@nytw.org https://www.nytw.org/education/2050-admin-fellowships ABOUT NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and education and community engagement programs. We nurture pioneering new w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Literary Manager/Dramaturg

Literary Manager/Dramaturg, at Lincoln Center Theater: Lincoln Center Theater has produced over 200 plays and musicals at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse, and Claire Tow Theaters at Lincoln Center and other theaters on and off- Broadway, as well as touring productions nationally and around the world. LCT is committed to developing and producing new works and classics. LCT's education program, Open Stages, reaches thousands of public-school students annually with curriculum-related ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Rentals Manager

RENTALS MANAGER-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a RENTALS MANAGER for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Signature o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Supervisor

Wardrobe Supervisor Job Description: The Wardrobe Supervisor works alongside the Costume Shop Supervisor and Draper to manage the day-to-day activities of the costume shop. The Wardrobe Supervisor serves a key role in the costume shop/production department supporting both the building and running of shows, as well as working with many artists. This position reports to the Costume Shop Supervisor. Two River Theater is dedicated to the goal of building an equitable and culturally diverse... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education Administrative Support Associate

Under the leadership of Artistic Director David Saint and Managing Director Kelly Ryman, George Street Playhouse (GSP) is a nationally recognized theatre organization in New Brunswick, NJ, presenting an acclaimed mainstage season while providing an artistic home for established and emerging theatre artists. Founded in 1974 as the first producing theater in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the Playhouse has been represented by numerous productions both on and off-Broadway. As part of its mission "to en... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Assistant Stage Manager

Asolo Repertory Theatre, Sarasota Florida AEA LORT B Salary weekly $1,020 Apply: https://asolorep.wufoo.com/forms/s11qgmk60hjgx5s/ Asolo Repertory Theatre, a LORT B regional theatre in Sarasota Florida is seeking an AEA Assistant Stage Manager for HOOD, a world premiere musical with book by Douglas Carter Beane and Music and Lyrics by Lewis Flinn, directed by Mark Brokaw. Candidates should have experience navigating a rehearsal and production process for a new musical and be comforta... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager needed

Seeking a stage manager for rehearsals/tech/performances on the following schedule: Rehearsals weekly, starting asap (in Tarzana) M - F, 3p - 7p April 16th - Load in (Pico Playhouse) April 17th - Tech week Performances: Thursday, 4/21 - 6:30 & 8:30 Friday, 4/22 - Saturday, 4/23 - 7:30p w/moderated talkback post show Sunday, 4/24 - Strike Please send resume to: gabrieal.greendoor@gmail.com AZAD ("Free" in Armenian) is a kaleidoscopic story within a story within a story, cent... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: AUDITIONS FOR THE 2022 RICHMOND SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

AUDITIONS! The 2022 Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall & Gardens in RIchmond, VA. Seeking actors who can sing and musicians for this year's festival! WHEN: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19th - 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20th - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm WHERE: Centenary United Methodist Church 411 E. Grace St. Richmond, VA (Parking and entrance at back of church on Franklin St.) THE SHOWS: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - by William Shakespeare Directed by Aili Huber June 2nd ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: On Kentucky Avenue

Six (6) time Audelco Award winning show, "On Kentucky Avenue", is seeking dancers for 3 upcoming performances in Atlantic City for Black History Month at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Feb 18th and 19th! www.onkentuckyavenue.com Dancers We are seeking fit and able African-American/Hispanic-American/POC male and female dancers who sing, experienced and well-versed in musical theatre and varied styles of dance, including swing. Preferably: Men: 5'10' to 6'1" Wome... (more)

Classes / Instruction: RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP seeking NASHVILLE PERFORMERS for Holiday World in Santa Claus, IN and other performance opportunities.

RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is seeking NASHVILLE PERFORMERS for Holiday World in Santa Claus, IN and other performance opportunities. SEEKING: Must be 18 years of age or older. Prior performance experience is a plus. NOTE: Performers can be Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian/Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern/North African/South Asian, and/or white, as well as inclusive of all gender identities. CONTRACT INFORMATION Holiday World rehearses May 17-May 26, 2022, with performances May 27-Augus... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Electrician Open Call

Electrician The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public is seeking Electricians to join our over-hire team for both our downtown spaces at 425 Lafayette Street as well as our Free Shakespeare in the Park productions at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Ideal candidates will have some level of experience with theatrical electrics work, but it is not a requirement. Key Respon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Grant Writer

As the oldest professional theater on Long Island located in Bellport Village, New York, The Gateway offers year-round programming in theatrical entertainment and education. The Main Stage Season offers Broadway-caliber musicals and plays using talent from Actors Equity Association and musicians from Local 802. The Gateway and The Gateway School for the Performing Arts also produces children's theater productions throughout the year. The Gateway School for the Performing Arts trains bot... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: SEEKING EXTRAS FOR NEW MUSICAL WORKSHOP PRODUCTION IN MAY

Need non-union extras for crowd scenes. Must sing and dance and bring 1930s-appropriate wardrobe. No age limit. No pay, program credit. Rehearsals in Lincoln Center area. SCHEDULE: 5/3 5-9pm 5/10 5-9pm 5/17 5-9pm 5/26 5-9pm 5/28 6-12pm (Dress Rehearsal) 5/29 7-10pm (Show) Please send resume and selfie of yourself in your best and most colorful 1930s outfit to thewagesofsinworkshop@gmail.com ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Audio/Visual Technician

Become part of a highly motivated and active team that produces live entertainment on the legendary Starlight Theatre stage. The Starlight Production Department is seeking an Audio/Visual Technician to assist in multiple technical theatre aspects of live performances- including our summer season of Broadway musicals and concerts, Starlight Indoors in the fall and winter, virtual projects and corporate and private events. This will be a full-time, salaried position that will work year-round. T... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Train to teach your art! Teaching Artist Project Spring 2022

Teaching Artist Project is a collective of diversely experienced arts educators training emerging and working teaching artists who are looking for a supportive community to engage in a self-reflective, justice-oriented learning practice in service of their teaching. The program entails a rigorous, 3-month VIRTUAL curriculum, rich in social justice-based pedagogy that also provides supervised on-the-job experience.

Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 season of TA... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Train to teach your art! Teaching Artist Project Spring 2022

Teaching Artist Project is a collective of diversely experienced arts educators training emerging and working teaching artists who are looking for a supportive community to engage in a self-reflective, justice-oriented learning practice in service of their teaching. The program entails a rigorous, 3-month VIRTUAL curriculum, rich in social justice-based pedagogy that also provides supervised on-the-job experience.

Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 season of TA... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Train to teach your art! Teaching Artist Project Spring 2022

Teaching Artist Project is a collective of diversely experienced arts educators training emerging and working teaching artists who are looking for a supportive community to engage in a self-reflective, justice-oriented learning practice in service of their teaching. The program entails a rigorous, 3-month VIRTUAL curriculum, rich in social justice-based pedagogy that also provides supervised on-the-job experience.

Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 season of TA... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Train to teach your art! Teaching Artist Project Spring 2022

Teaching Artist Project is a collective of diversely experienced arts educators training emerging and working teaching artists who are looking for a supportive community to engage in a self-reflective, justice-oriented learning practice in service of their teaching. The program entails a rigorous, 3-month VIRTUAL curriculum, rich in social justice-based pedagogy that also provides supervised on-the-job experience.

Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the 2021-2022 season of TA... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Boston Lyric Opera | Casting Call | Supernumerary (Actors/Dancers)

Company Boston Lyric Opera www.blo.org Contacts Kay'mon Murrah, Artistic Coordinator auditions@blo.org Role: Supernumeraries Stage Age: Young Adult, Adult Ethnicity: Black, African American, Afro-Caribbean Gender: Male Contract Type: Letter of Agreement Role Summary: Cast Member A supernumerary is defined as "an actor without a speaking part, as one who appears in a crowd scene." In the world of the operatic stage, a supernumerary (or "Super") can take on many roles dependin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Props Supervisor

Assistant Props Supervisor The Public Theater was founded in 1954 on the principle that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public is seeking an efficient, enthusiastic, team player to join our Props Department as the Assistant Props Supervisor. As the Assistant Props Supervisor, you will work closely with the Props Supervisor to ensure all Public Theater productions are fully supported. The Prop Department works in conjunction with the other ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Technician

Production Technician Faculty of Arts and Sciences 57382BR Job Summary The Production Technician is a member of the College Theater team at the OFA. The position coordinates and supports the following activities including management, design, construction. material procurement for all aspects of theater and event programming. The OFA is dedicated to building a diverse community of individuals who are committed to contributing to an inclusive environment. Applicants from underreprese... (more)