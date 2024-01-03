Thirsty Girl Productions to Present Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular at Le Poisson Rouge

Thirsty Girl Productions presents Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular at Le Poisson Rouge on February 14th, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Thirsty Girl Productions to Present Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular at Le Poisson Rouge Thirsty Girl Productions will present Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular! on February 14th, 2024 at Le Poisson Rouge.

Join Hostess Shelly Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Wednesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!

Live Music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys

And hot & steamy All-Star burlesque with Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Little Miss Lixx, Aquarius Moon, Fancy Feast, Andrea Flow, Demi Remi, Ruby Quinn, Mercy Masala, & Broody Valentino

Plus DJ Momotaro, Rosie Tulips, and more!

6:30 Doors,

7:30 Live Music

8pm Burlesque

Tickets $25-$75

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street,

NYC, 10012

Click Here

Click Here




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: THE WIZs Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Photo
Photos & Video: THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem

THE WIZ star Nichelle Lewis sang the National Anthem at the New York Giants game on December 31. See photos and video.

2
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts It Roars, Where Do You Belong? & More Songs Photo
MEAN GIRLS Film Cuts 'It Roars,' 'Where Do You Belong?' & More Songs

The track list for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been unveiled, revealing which songs from the stage show made the cut for the new adaptation. Check out the tracklist now and find out what songs from the Mean Girls Broadway show have been cut from the movie version!

3
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date Photo
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

The live capture of Waitress the Musical will be available to own on digital platforms this week. The new release date will now allow audiences to stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical from their homes using apps like Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The film stars Sara Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more.

4
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Photo
Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH

MCC Theater will present a special performance of Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice on Saturday January 6 at 7:00PM.

More Hot Stories For You

Join a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special PerformanceJoin a Meet & Greet With Gavin Creel and More at WALK ON THROUGH Special Performance
Bernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway CruiseBernadette Peters Joins 2nd Sailing of The Broadway Cruise
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the CompanyHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cancels Today's Matinee Due to Illness in the Company
Brandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling BenefitBrandon Victor Dixon, Erich Bergen, Rachel Dratch & More to Join SAY's 10th Annual Paul Rudd Celebrity Bowling Benefit

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You