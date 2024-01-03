Thirsty Girl Productions to Present Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular at Le Poisson Rouge

Thirsty Girl Productions presents Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular at Le Poisson Rouge on February 14th, 2024.
POPULAR
Thirsty Girl Productions will present Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentine's Spectacular! on February 14th, 2024 at Le Poisson Rouge.
Join Hostess Shelly Watson and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Wednesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Live Music with Shelly Watson and Cupid on the Keys
And hot & steamy All-Star burlesque with Pearls Daily, Jack Barrow, Little Miss Lixx, Aquarius Moon, Fancy Feast, Andrea Flow, Demi Remi, Ruby Quinn, Mercy Masala, & Broody Valentino
Plus DJ Momotaro, Rosie Tulips, and more!
6:30 Doors,
7:30 Live Music
8pm Burlesque
Tickets $25-$75
Le Poisson Rouge
158 Bleecker Street,
NYC, 10012
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You