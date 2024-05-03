Third Coast Percussion Reveals 20th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY Award-winning Chicago-based percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion (TCP) has unveiled a new season culminating in its 20th anniversary in 2025. As the first percussion ensemble ever to win a GRAMMY, Third Coast is celebrated both as a quartet of stellar performers and as a composer collective, earning seven GRAMMY nominations overall - including their 2017 win under Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. In addition to an annual Chicago season, TCP maintains a busy tour schedule, with past performances in 41 of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., plus international tour dates across four continents and 13 countries, amassing more than 300,000 audience members over two decades.

For their landmark 2024-2025 season, the quartet of Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore embark on the most ambitious projects of their careers - collaborating with leading musicians, choreographers, and composers from around the world, while carrying on their lasting impact through performances, education, and leadership. A "TCP 20th" microsite is available at tcp20.thirdcoastpercussion.com with more information on the ensemble's history and milestone engagements.

Among Third Coast Percussion's highlights for this 20th anniversary season, the quartet takes on national tours with tabla player Zakir Hussain, including a newly commissioned work and a performance at Carnegie Hall, and with Twyla Tharp Dance in a newly created piece by the famed choreographer set to new arrangements by Third Coast Percussion of Philip Glass's iconic score Aguas da Amazonia - a celebration of Tharp's 60th anniversary in dance. Other highlights include performances of Pulitzer Prize and GRAMMY-nominated works in TCP's Metamorphosis program, choreographed by Movement Art Is (Lil Buck and Jon Boogz), coming this season to Philharmonie de Paris; and a national tour with composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery, which pairs a new TCP-commissioned work for percussion quartet with Lou Harrison's Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra, featuring Montgomery on the violin solo. In addition, TCP has commissioned new works this season from composers Tigran Hamasyan and Jlin and performs the European premiere of Michael Burritt's Since Time Began in their return to Germany after 10 years. The celebration continues with an anniversary album release in April 2025 on Cedille Records and a celebratory TCP Festival in Chicago during the official anniversary week of June 25, 2025.

On Friday, July 12, 2024 and Saturday, July 13, 2024 at the Grand Teton Music Festival, TCP performs Clarice Assad's PLAY! under the leadership of conductor David Danzmayr. A concerto in three movements for percussion quartet, amplified vocalist, and orchestra, PLAY! is a sonic exploration that seeks "connections through playful art, transcending differences, and worries, uniting us in a harmonious symphony of life," as the composer writes in her program note. In this piece, the first movement, "Tick, tock, scrape, pinch, blow, hit, splash, rip," celebrates embracing unique visions that lead to magical encounters with kindred spirits. The second movement, "The Hour," marks a journey of self-discovery, urging us to embrace inner brilliance and shine in the world. The final movement brings forth an exciting virtuosic interplay between the soloists and the orchestra. TCP also offers its signature Think Outside the Drum family program on Tuesday, July 9. The ensemble performs Assad's concerto again on Saturday, June 14, 2025 with the Albany Symphony Orchestra led by David Alan Miller.

On Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Chautauqua Institution's chamber music series presents TCP in two varied programs. On August 12, the ensemble performs Michael Burritt's Since Time Began, written for TCP in celebration of the 400th anniversary of Zildjian cymbals - one of the music world's oldest and most iconic instrument brands. Burritt served a vital role as a mentor to all members of the ensemble throughout their studies at Northwestern University, and his compositions for percussion have become standard repertoire for soloists and ensembles.

TCP then performs with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, conducted by Rossen Milanov. The program begins with the immersive soundscape of John Luther Adams' Become River, transporting audiences to ethereal realms with its hypnotic rhythms and lush textures. TCP then joins the orchestra onstage for Christopher Cerrone's Meander Spiral Explode, a riveting exploration of rhythmic intricacy and sonic innovation.

On Tuesday, August 27, 2024, TCP makes its Ravinia Festival debut with its project Archetypes, a production and GRAMMY-nominated album by Third Coast Percussion and Sérgio and Clarice Assad. This concert explores the universal symbolic archetypes that recur in stories, legends, and myths throughout the world-great floods, creation, paradise, apocalypse-as well as characters that appear in cross-cultural tales. With Archetypes, the ensemble of guitar, piano, voice, and percussion quartet will take the audience on a global musical journey grounded in familiar stories.

On Saturday, August 31, 2024, Germany's largest international percussion festival, Überschlag, presents TCP in the European premiere of Burritt's Since Time Began, alongside new commissions by electronic musician Jlin, Armenian jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan, and a mallet quartet by the composer Machado Mijiga - forming the signature Since Time Began program. The next day, TCP presents a hands-on children's concert, Think Outside The Drum, introducing the building blocks of music-rhythm, melody and timbre-through activities like clapping and singing to teach children about a variety of percussion instruments found in cultures around the world. TCP also participates in a panel discussion. The concerts at Überschlag will be TCP's first concerts in Germany in 10 years and will be part of an impressive program with international percussion stars such as Dame Evlyn Glennie, Casey Cangelosi or Vivi Vassileva.

Following residency activities at Denison University in Ohio in September, the Prairie Center for the Arts in Illinois presents TCP @ 20 on Saturday, October 26, 2024, with more performances to be announced later this season.

On Saturday, January 11, 2025, Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music presents TCP's first program of the year and the first performance of Strum, Strike, Bend, a program featuring a new percussion quartet by GRAMMY Award-winning composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery. Montgomery, just off her tenure as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Mead Composer-in-Residence, will be in attendance and will join TCP on violin for their performance of Lou Harrison's Concerto for Violin with Percussion Orchestra. Montgomery and TCP tour the program to Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa on Thursday, April 24, 2025; The Krannert Center at the University of Illinois on Friday, April 25, 2025; the University of Notre Dame on Sunday, April 27, 2024; Oberlin College on Wednesday, April 30, 2025; the Meany Center at University of Washington on Saturday, May 3, 2025; and more to be announced.

In Spring 2025, TCP tours coast-to-coast in Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee, celebrating the legendary choreographer's remarkable career spanning six decades. Premiering Sunday, January 26, 2025 at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Minneapolis, an innovative dance set to a reimagining of Philip Glass's Aguas da Amazonia, with commissioning support from Modlin Center for the Arts, University of Richmond, has been created in close collaboration with Tharp to be performed live by TCP on a unique collection of custom-designed percussion instruments alongside guest flutist Constance Volk. In addition, Tharp's Olivier-nominated Diabelli Variations, set to Beethoven's intensely demanding masterpiece of the same name, reveals its elegant humor and commands technical prowess-and energy-as performers shift effortlessly from ballet, to jazz, to modern, with elements of social and street dance. The first and only choreographer to take on the intensely demanding and exceptionally complex work, Tharp makes visible the sparkling wit and depth of the composer's layered genius. TCP and Tharp tour the program to Detroit Opera on February 1 and 2, 2025; Cal Performances at University of California, Berkeley on February 7, 8 and 9, 2025; The Kennedy Center, from March 26 to 29, 2025; the Modlin Center for the Arts, University of Richmond on April 5, 2025; and Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Chicago on April 10 and 12, 2025, with more to be announced.

On February 6, 2025, The Kennedy Center presents TCP performing the music from its GRAMMY-nominated program Metamorphosis at Studio K Club. At once intensely personal and fiercely virtuosic, the program includes Jlin's Pulitzer Prize-nominated Perspective and Tyondai Braxton's Sunny X, as well as Third Coast Percussion's arrangement of Philip Glass's Metamorphosis One and Amazon River. Also performed in a variation with groundbreaking choreography by Movement Art Is (Lil Buck and Jon Boogz), Metamorphosis appears this season at Paris's Cite de la Musique on Saturday, March 22, 2025 and Sunday, March 23, 2025, presented by the Philharmonie de Paris, with additional performances in France to be announced.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, the Modlin Center for the Arts, University of Richmond presents TCP in the world premiere of a new co-commission by tabla master and global icon Zakir Hussain, with lead support by Modlin. Hussain is one of the world's most esteemed and influential musicians, and is a chief architect of the contemporary world music movement. His new work combines the beauty and complexity of Hindustani classical music with the singular sound world of Third Coast Percussion. The ensemble performs the work at Michigan's University Musical Society in Ann Arbor's Rackham Auditorium on Sunday, February 23, 2025; at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall on Thursday, February 27, 2025; and in a California tour to be announced. The February 27 Carnegie Hall program features the New York premiere of Hussain's piece, alongside the New York premieres of Jessie Montgomery's new work for TCP as well as new works by Jlin and Armenian jazz pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan.

A 20th anniversary album, to be released on Chicago's own Cedille Records, will be a celebration of our past through the creation of new work. Since 2005, our recordings and collaborations have brought about our most significant milestones and offered us our greatest opportunities for artistic growth. This album will feature new works composed for our ensemble by Zakir Hussain, Jessie Montgomery, Jlin, Tigran Hamasyan, and more-representing the most artistically ambitious recorded project we have ever released.

On the occasion of Third Coast Percussion's official 20th anniversary, taking place in late June, the group presents a TCP Festival in Chicago, more to be announced later this year.

Third Coast Percussion 2024/2025 Season

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 6:00pm

FamilyJam with Third Coast Percussion: Think Outside the Drum

Walk Festival Hall | Teton Village, WY

Link: https://gtmf.org/events/familyjam-with-third-coast-percussion-think-outside-the-drum/

Friday, July 12, 2024 at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 6:00pm

Third Coast Percussion Performs Clarice Assad's PLAY!

Grand Teton Music Festival | Jackson, WY

Link: https://gtmf.org/2024-season-overview/

Monday, August 12, 2024 at 4:00pm

Chautauqua Chamber Music: Third Coast Percussion

Elizabeth S. Lenna Hall | Chautauqua, NY

Link: www.chq.org/event/chautauqua-chamber-music-third-coast-percussion/

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 8:15pm

Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra with TCP

Chautauqua Amphitheater | Chautauqua, NY

Link: www.chq.org/event/chautauqua-symphony-orchestra-with-third-coast-percussion/

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 7:30pm

Third Coast Percussion + Sérgio & Clarice Assad

Ravinia Festival | Highland Park, IL

Link: www.ravinia.org/Online/Article/082724-ThirdCoastAssads

Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 8:00pm

Third Coast Percussion - Since Time Began

Überschlag Festival | Hanover, Germany

Link: www.ueberschlagfestival.de/en/festival-events/third-coast-percussion-since-time-began

Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 11:00am

Third Coast Percussion - Think Outside The Drum

Überschlag Festival Pavilion | Hanover, Germany

Link: www.ueberschlagfestival.de/en/festival-events/kinderkonzert

Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 6:00pm

Fall Benefit Honoring Twyla Tharp

Walden | Chicago, IL

Link: https://thirdcoastpercussion.com/event/tcp-fall-benefit-with-twyla-tharp/

Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:30pm

Prairie Center for the Arts Presents TCP @ 20

Prairie Center for the Arts | Schaumburg, IL

Link: https://thirdcoastpercussion.com/event/al-larson-prairie-center-for-the-arts-2/

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7:30pm

TCP and Jessie Montgomery - Strum, Strike, Bend

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall | Evanston, IL

Link: www.music.northwestern.edu/events/third-coast-percussion-jessie-montgomery?eventdate=1736645400

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3:00pm

Northrop Presents Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee featuring TCP

Carlson Family Stage | Minneapolis, MN

Link: www.northrop.umn.edu/events/twyla-tharp-dance-diamond-jubilee-2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2:30pm

Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee featuring TCP

Detroit Opera | Detroit, MI

Link: https://detroitopera.org/season-tickets/season-subscriptions/

Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:00pm

Third Coast Percussion at The Kennedy Center

Studio K Club | Washington D.C

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/classical-music/2024-2025/third-coast-percussion/

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 8:00pm

Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 8:00pm

Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 3:00pm

Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee featuring TCP

Zellerbach Hall | Berkeley, CA

Link: https://calperformances.org/events/2024-25/percussion/twyla-tharp-dance-diamond-jubilee-featuring-third-coast-percussion/

Friday, February 21, 2025

Third Coast Percussion Performs Hussain World Premiere

Modlin Center for the Arts | Richmond, VA

Link: TBA

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

University Musical Society Presents Third Coast Percussion and Zakir Hussain

Rackham Auditorium | Ann Arbor, MI

Link: https://ums.org/performance/third-coast-percussion-zakir-hussain/

Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 7:30pm

Carnegie Hall Presents Third Coast Percussion and Zakir Hussain

Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall | New York, NY

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2025/02/27/Third-Coast-Percussion-0730PM

Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 8:00pm

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

METAMORPHOSIS

Philharmonie de Paris, Cite de la Musique | Paris, France

Link: https://philharmoniedeparis.fr/en/calendar-selection/orchestre-de-paris-concerts-0

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 8:00pm

Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:00pm

Friday, March 28, 2025 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 8:00pm

The Kennedy Center presents Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee featuring TCP

Eisenhower Theater | Washington D.C

Link: www.kennedy-center.org/whats-on/explore-by-genre/dance/2024-2025/twyla-tharp-dance/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Twyla Tharp Dance: Diamond Jubilee featuring TCP

Modlin Center for the Arts | Richmond, VA

Link: TBA

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7:30pm

Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 2:00pm

Twyla Tharp Dance 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee

Harris Theater for Music and Dance | Chicago, IL

Link: www.harristheaterchicago.org/performance/twyla-tharp-dance

Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 4:00pm

TCP and Jessie Montgomery - Strum Strike, Bend

University of Notre Dame Debartolo Center | Notre Dame, IN

Link: https://performingarts.nd.edu/presenting-series/

Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7:30pm

TCP and Jessie Montgomery - Strum Strike, Bend

Meany Hall - Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater | Seattle, WA

Link: https://meanycenter.org/tickets/2025-05/production/third-coast-percussion-and-jessie-montgomery

Saturday, May 30, 2025 at 8:30pm

TCP Presents Annual Currents Concert

Constellation Chicago | Chicago, IL

Link: TBA

Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 7:30pm

Albany Symphony Orchestra

EMPAC in Troy | Troy, NY

Link: www.albanysymphony.com/upcomingconcerts/2025/6/14/american-music-festival-water-music

June 23-29, 2025

Third Coast Percussion 20th Anniversary Celebration

TBA | Chicago, IL

More About Third Coast Percussion

With nearly two decades of exciting and unexpected performances to its name, Chicago-based percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion (TCP) is the first percussion ensemble to win a GRAMMY Award. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, Third Coast recasts the classical musical experience with a brilliantly varied sonic palette, crafting music to "push percussion in new directions, blurring musical boundaries and beguiling new listeners" (NPR). In its latest of seven total GRAMMY nominations, TCP's 2023 album Between Breaths was nominated under Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance in the 2024 GRAMMY Awards.

Highly collaborative in its commissioning process, TCP has commissioned and premiered new works from Augusta Read Thomas, Philip Glass, Missy Mazzoli, Jlin, Clarice Assad, Gemma Peacocke, Flutronix, Danny Elfman, Tyondai Braxton, Augusta Read Thomas, Devonté Hynes, Georg Friedrich Haas, Donnacha Dennehy, Glenn Kotche, Christopher Cerrone, and David T. Little, plus numerous up-and-coming composers through their Currents Creative Partnership program. Jlin's Perspective, a TCP commission, was a 2023 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Besides putting its stamp on works by John Cage and Steve Reich, the quartet has created first recordings of commissioned works by Philip Glass, Augusta Read Thomas, Devonté Hynes, Danny Elfman, Gavin Bryars, Donnacha Dennehy, David T. Little and Ted Hearne - in addition to original Third Coast compositions. The ensemble won their GRAMMY (Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance) for their recording of Steve Reich's works for percussion. They have received five additional GRAMMY nominations as performers, plus a 2021 nomination as composers.

Passionate about connecting with its audience, Third Coast has been praised for "an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity" (Minnesota Star-Tribune). The ensemble has toured widely across the U.S. and four continents. Its four members are also accomplished teachers who have developed a wealth of K-12 workshops and family programming, plus educational partnerships benefiting thousands of Chicago students.

Third Coast has produced exciting new art through unlikely collaborations with engineers at the University of Notre Dame, architects at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, dancers at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and musicians of all genres. The quartet has served as ensemble-in-residence at the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center (2013-2018) and Denison University (current).

With strong ties throughout Chicago, Third Coast has collaborated with such institutions as Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, the Uniting Voices Chicago choir, the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Chicago Humanities Festival, Adler Planetarium, the University of Chicago and numerous Chicago-based composers.

The four members of Third Coast Percussion (Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore) met while studying percussion at Northwestern University and formed the ensemble in 2005. TCP has since been certified as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization in support of their vision. Members of Third Coast also hold degrees from the Eastman School of Music, Rutgers University, the New England Conservatory and the Yale School of Music.

Follow Third Coast on Instagram (@ThirdCoastPercussion), YouTube (@thirdcoastpercussion), TikTok (@thirdcoastpercussion), Twitter (@ThirdCoastPerc), Facebook (@Third Coast Percussion), and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/third-coast-percussion)

*Photo Credit: Saverio Truglia

Play Broadway Games