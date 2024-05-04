Theatre [Untitled]'s 2024 Reading Series Continues With USER AGREEMENT By Ben Holbrook

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre [Untitled] has announced the next show featured in its 2024 Reading Series - a thought provoking reading of User Agreement by Ben Holbrook, directed by Nigel Semaj. Joining the cast are Zo Tipp, Caroline Hertz, Ray Johnson, Tate Reklau, Nijah Dent, and Bridget Marie.

The reading will be held at Open Jar Studios - 12L on May 13th, 2024 at 7pm.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Set in the near future. Sy and Theo, two souls, potentially soul mates, attempt to navigate their bond in a world enhanced by the wonders of technology, AI, and the occasional talking octopus. Building a relationship based on good music, deep conversation, and strong boundaries feels natural to them, but their beautiful bond finds itself struggling against a world turned upside down by the demons of human nature and the need for capital, causing them to wonder if, in a society designed to be more complex and visible than ever, it is possible for two simple souls to truly connect.

ABOUT THEATRE [UNTITLED]:

Theatre [Untitled] strives to provide a nurturing platform for undiscovered artists to forge igniting, challenging, and emboldening new and reinvented works while educating and empowering the next generation of artists. Theatre [Untitled] invites the community, theater enthusiasts, and industry professionals to join them for an evening of impactful new theater. The TU Reading Series provides a unique opportunity to support emerging artists and become an active participant in the development of innovative new work.

Join us on May 13th for an outstanding evening featuring User Agreement by Ben Holbrook.

Theatre [Untitled]'s Reading Series is FREE for all to join. Tickets are available at the button below. Following the reading, the cast and creative team will engage in a reception and post-reading discussions.