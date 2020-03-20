Theatre Under The Stars Suspends Spring and Summer Programs
Theatre Under The Stars has announced the postponement or cancellation of most programming through July, due to the COVID-19 crisis. As Houston's largest non-profit dedicated to musical theatre, this represents multiple events across several venues.
"It is with heavy hearts that we make this decision," said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. "However, the health of our guests, artists, crew, and staff must be our top priority at this time. The curtain will rise again!"
The impact of the cancellations represent losses of $1.975 million in revenue for the non-profit organization's theatrical productions at the Hobby Center and an additional $2.6 million in lost philanthropic support - for a staggering total loss of $4.6 million.
"Supporting local arts non-profits is extremely important during this difficult time," said TUTS Executive Director Hillary Hart. "In the last year alone, TUTS employed 1,033 artists, musicians, stagehands, costumers, community teachers, designers, and administrative staff members; and over 85% of these theatre professionals live right here in Houston."
Houstonians who wish to support the future of professional musical theatre are urged to visit tuts.com/annualfund to donate.
The impacted events include the cancellation of its upcoming productions at the Hobby Center of the new musical Pure Country (April 14-26) and Disney's Newsies (May 19-30). Also cancelled are two free productions at Miller Outdoor Theatre, the TUTS Public Works Houston production of The Music Man (July 14-19) and the TUTS Humphreys School production of Madagascar JR (June 10-13).
The Tommy Tune Awards (April 28), a celebration of high school musical theatre, also planned for the Hobby Center, is cancelled. However, an online event will take place on YouTube and Facebook.
As previously announced, the TUTS Gala 2020 has been postponed to the fall. Additionally, the annual fundraiser, the TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon (May 15) at the Hobby Center, has been cancelled.
Spring classes for the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River are cancelled. Also cancelled are The Year In Review (May 6), an annual event at the Hobby Center featuring students of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre, and the Inclusive Arts Showcase (May 13), a joint production from both schools, also at the Hobby Center.
At this time, summer camps for both the Humphreys School and The River will go on as planned.
For additional information related to events and performances impacted by this crisis, visit tuts.com/covid19.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?
BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. ... (read more)