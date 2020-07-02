Theatre Artists of Color to Unite for #WHILEWEBREATHE: A NIGHT OF CREATIVE PROTEST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Variety has reported creatives of color from Broadway and beyond will come together for a virtual event titled #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest.

'Lifespan of a Fact' producer Brian Moreland and Jagged Little Pill producer Arvind Ethan David are behind the project, which will feature relevant, original works from theatre artists of color on the subjects of social justice and the wave of political protest sweeping the nation.

David told Variety, "We went out to every writer, every director of color that we knew and said write something that responds to this moment. Use your voice."

The evening will include new works written and directed by acclaimed artists of color including Lee Edward Colston II, Arvind Ethan David, Cheryl Davis, Steve Harper, Bianca Sams, Keenan Scott II, Aurin Squire, Khari Wyatt, and Karen Zacarias, Steve Broadnax III, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Patricia McGrego, Pratibha Parmar and Charles Randolph-Wright.

Casting will be announced at a future date.

#WhileWeBreathe will premiere on July 29 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on WhileWeBreathe.com, YouTube Live and Facebook.

The event will benefit civil rights organizations including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity, BYP100 Education Fund, Forced Trajectory Project, The Justice Committee and SONG.

#WhileWeBreathe released following statement:

"We are a group of BIPOC Artists and Allies, unconditionally committed to ending police and state brutality, institutionalized racism and the interrelated structural issues of racial and economic injustice, both in the broader world and in the theatre and entertainment industries.

These issues have been with us too long and are now tragically exacerbated by the corona virus pandemic.

We know that Black Lives Matter.

We are optimistic that this crux moment can bring reform and meaningful systemic change. We are motivated by the fierce energy of now.

We believe that as storytellers, we have an obligation to contribute to this moment. We have the platform and the freedom and the breath to speak truth to power and tell the stories that reveal the common truth in us all.

"I can't breathe" cried George Floyd, cried Eric Garner and too many untold others before they were murdered.

We can breathe, and While We Breathe, we will use our breath to tell our stories, and use those stories to raise awareness, to raise fund

s and to make change.

Our words have power, they have fire, they have force.

While We Breathe: listen, learn, act."

Read more at Variety.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You