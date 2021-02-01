Theatre Artists Invited to Submit Pandemic Testimonials for New Book

New York based actor, Andrew Norlen, has decided to document this unprecedented time into a history book that will live on forever, but he won't be writing it alone, the theatre community will be writing it-together.

When The Lights Are Bright Again is a creative response to the Broadway shutdown, and the worldwide theatre community as a whole. We may not be able to gather together-yet-but our hopes and our passion have not burnt out.

When The Lights Are Bright Again is an opportunity to share your truth by submitting a "Letter-to-Self" to be a part of the self-published coffee table book being released on Amazon this fall, totally written by the people of the theatre community. Once published, 90% of the profits made by When The Lights Are Bright Again will benefit The Actors Fund, putting the money directly back into our community.

Find all the information you need at: WhenTheLightsAreBrightAgain.Com.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this book, the deadline for submissions has been extended to February 19th!