Theatre Artists Invited to Submit Pandemic Testimonials for New Book
Deadline for submissions has been extended to February 19.
New York based actor, Andrew Norlen, has decided to document this unprecedented time into a history book that will live on forever, but he won't be writing it alone, the theatre community will be writing it-together.
When The Lights Are Bright Again is a creative response to the Broadway shutdown, and the worldwide theatre community as a whole. We may not be able to gather together-yet-but our hopes and our passion have not burnt out.
When The Lights Are Bright Again is an opportunity to share your truth by submitting a "Letter-to-Self" to be a part of the self-published coffee table book being released on Amazon this fall, totally written by the people of the theatre community. Once published, 90% of the profits made by When The Lights Are Bright Again will benefit The Actors Fund, putting the money directly back into our community.
Find all the information you need at: WhenTheLightsAreBrightAgain.Com.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this book, the deadline for submissions has been extended to February 19th!
